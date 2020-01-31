Help me choose a laptop memory

Hello
I want to upgrade the memory in a laptop HP Pavilion 15-n213TU, but I don’t know which module to choose?
laptop has a free slot
I want to add an 8GB memory module, the maximum amount of 12,
4 already in notebook
Question: is it possible 4 + 8 = 12 or the memory in the slots should be the same 6 + 6 = 12
