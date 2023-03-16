Help me build my rig

hwfkwr
Hey All, I have a need for building a rig from scratch for some ML modeling work. Last time I built a rig was 2020 (for gaming, not ML) so I'm excited about this but also don't have a clue of what I need. Here is what I have on my mind:
- In the process of grabbing a Threadripper 3970X with Motherboard and Ram from The Cobra form [H] here
- The plan is to buy one or two RTX 4090 for now (whatever I can air cool). Then expand to 4 when I can
- I will need a PSU that can power all that. Ideally I'd like to deal with just one but I guess worst case I would need two?
- I will need liquid cooling. So I need a case that's good and will fit
- Will this motherboard fit 4 cards. Maybe once they're fitted with waterblocks? If not, maybe I need to look for another motherboard
- What's a good PSU that can handle it all (something like 2400W?). If one can't do it, guess I need a case that will fit two? Brings me to point #2
- What's a good case that will fit the above PSU, and also a reasonable water cooling solution in it
- What's a good RTX 4090 that I can buy now that has a reasonably priced compatible waterblock that I can stick on it later.
- With these expansion plans, what sort of water cooler should I get right now.
- What don't I know that I need to know?
