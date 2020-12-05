Help Installing New Case Fans and Need Filter?

Hey everyone I just bought 5 new Corsair rgb 120 case fans for my old baby NZXT Source 210 (I bought the 3 pack and 2 solo).
Going to set it up like this
Front two 120mm for intake
Rear one 120mm for exhaust
Top two 120mm for exhaust
I decided against using one for the bottom because I didn’t want to mess with the PSU airflow...
I also have a cooler master hyper evo 212 rgb inside blowing directly into the heat sink towards the rear exhaust as recommended.
Anyways I guess first question is does that sound good?
Second question is should I purchase these fan dust air filters for at least the intake in the front because my case doesn't have any and my room gets hella dusty (carpet flooring)?
My PC rests on a stand
Attaching stock photos of Case below for reference.
Thanks in advance for any suggestions and advice!!
View attachment nzxt 1.webp
View attachment nzxt 2.webp
View attachment nzxt 3.webp
Last edited: