Help installing hardtubing

Corporate Thug
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2021
- Messages
- 6
Hi all,
Taking my first gander at watercooling as a I found a hell of a deal on a titan 1.2 on craigsilst.
I'm following the directions to the T in the video (really pretty straightforward):
The problem is I tried to install the hard tubbing onto the fitting a couple of time outside of the case to get a feel for it but the tube comes out of the fitting with the slightest tug/pull. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong here. The washers are properly placed and the fittings are tightened as tight as they will go by hand.
Any help is appreciated.
Taking my first gander at watercooling as a I found a hell of a deal on a titan 1.2 on craigsilst.
I'm following the directions to the T in the video (really pretty straightforward):
The problem is I tried to install the hard tubbing onto the fitting a couple of time outside of the case to get a feel for it but the tube comes out of the fitting with the slightest tug/pull. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong here. The washers are properly placed and the fittings are tightened as tight as they will go by hand.
Any help is appreciated.