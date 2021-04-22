Help installing hardtubing

Hi all,

Taking my first gander at watercooling as a I found a hell of a deal on a titan 1.2 on craigsilst.

I'm following the directions to the T in the video (really pretty straightforward):
The problem is I tried to install the hard tubbing onto the fitting a couple of time outside of the case to get a feel for it but the tube comes out of the fitting with the slightest tug/pull. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong here. The washers are properly placed and the fittings are tightened as tight as they will go by hand.

Any help is appreciated.
 
You have same brand fittings and tube? Tubes can vary in dimensions (ID and OD) between brands, enough to cause fitment issues.
 
I haven't used petg or acrylic, so I could be wrong, but I think they will have some movement normally (just because of how smooth the surface is).

If you're worried, you could build a loop temporarily outside of the case and fill it with water, run it for a while and see if it leaks. Just make sure the tubes all go in the fittings straight so the orings don't compress unevenly and allow water through.
 
I was thinking some give would be natural but I saw this video and they way those fitting fit, it looks nearly impossible to pull off the tube:
 
