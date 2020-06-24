HELP. Horrible framerate drops

So I recently upgraded from 4770k to a Ryzen 3600 and was running a 1070. Was having horrible framerate drops like from 100 to 15 every so often in BL3 and COD MW. All drivers were updated and a fresh install of Windows. I then upgraded the 1070 to 5700 XT and I'm still getting the same issues so I'm thinking its still something with the 3600. I'm running Gigabyte x570 AORUS ELITE and 32 GB of Gskill ripjaw 3200. I've tried uninstalling Norton security, Malwarebytes and anything else I can think of that might be running in the background.



At this point I'm at a loss for what the issue could be any help would be appreciated.



Thanks