Help: HD204UI scterc no longer supported after NCQ write firmware patch

I downloaded:
http://www.samsung.com/global/business/hdd/faqView.do?b2b_bbs_msg_id=386
to fix the NCQ write condition that can result in data loss, and I can no longer set scterc with smartmontools!
HELP!
I just purchased these three Samsung HD204UI's to replace the 3 WD20EADS's that I purchased to use in a RAID5 array connected to a 3ware controller, because on of the WD20EADS's won't support TLER, and kept getting dropped.
Does anyone have a link to a firmware patch that fixes the NCQ write problem w/o removing CCTL/TLER (scterc) support ?
Thanks,
Jay
