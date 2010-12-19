Help: HD204UI scterc no longer supported after NCQ write firmware patch

I downloaded:
http://www.samsung.com/global/business/hdd/faqView.do?b2b_bbs_msg_id=386

to fix the NCQ write condition that can result in data loss, and I can no longer set scterc with smartmontools!

HELP!

I just purchased these three Samsung HD204UI's to replace the 3 WD20EADS's that I purchased to use in a RAID5 array connected to a 3ware controller, because on of the WD20EADS's won't support TLER, and kept getting dropped.

Does anyone have a link to a firmware patch that fixes the NCQ write problem w/o removing CCTL/TLER (scterc) support ?

Thanks,
Jay
 
OK, everyone, here is an update.

No need to panic, the firmware is still the same, and I can still set scterc when the drives are NOT in an array. The setting is available via the built-in SATA ports on my motherboard, and also on the 3ware 9500S if the drives aren't yet configured in an array (which is how I set them initially). After setting scterc, I put them in an array via the 3dm web interface.

Now, the frustrating and confusing thing is that I have three WD20EADS drives connected to the same (8 port) controller, which are in an array (the one I've booted from), and smartctl -l scterc works fine with them :confused:

Any suggestions on how to make smartctl -l scterc work on my HD204UI's when they're configured in an array??

Thanks in advanced,
Jay
 
Christ dude, u just made my heart skip :p

About an hour ago, i traded in my WD20EARS for HD204UI's and i flashed em with the v.37 firmware 10 minutes ago! :)

Btw, im planning to use these drives on my Onboard ICH10R. Does this mean i have to manually set the smartctl -l scterc command to make this work, of won't this be a problem since it's fake raid?

Regards,
Kami.
 
jas67 said:
Any suggestions on how to make smartctl -l scterc work on my HD204UI's when they're configured in an array??
Are you using linux? The linux areca driver for example exposes the drives as generic scsi devices (eg. /dev/sg0) which can be used by smartctl. Not sure if the 3ware driver also has this functionality.
 
You should be able to access the disks via:
smartctl -d 3ware,0 -a /dev/twa0

Does this not work?
 
war9200 said:
You should be able to access the disks via:
smartctl -d 3ware,0 -a /dev/twa0

Does this not work?
Yes, this works.

But:
smartctl -l scterc -d 3ware,0 /dev/twa0

gives:
Warning: device does not support SCT Error Recovery Control command

Yet, if I "remove" the array with:
tw_cli /c2/u0 remove

Then:
smartctl -l scterc -d 3ware,0 /dev/twa0

works fine, as does setting the value with:
smartctl -l scterc,70,70 -d 3ware,0 -c /dev/twa0

I then rescan the controller to use the array:
tw_cli rescan

Unfortunately, this precludes using the array as a boot drive (now using a laptop drive to boot from and run these commands before using the array).

Funny thing, is that this works with my WD20EADS drives (too bad only two of the four that I bought will support TLER), even with the array active.
 
Hi!

I'm sitting here with 5 Samsung 2TB drives and ICH10R controller and tried to change TLER setting without success when running RAID5.

Any news on it on your side?

Many thanks
 
Has the scterc setting been confirmed to actually do anything on the Samsungs? I've read that there are drives out there that let you change the scterc setting without giving an error, but it doesn't actually change the drive's behavior. I can't remember if Samsung was one of the drives on the list though. If so, it could be that they just decided to remove the command altogether rather than give the impression that they were supporting it.
 
I know that the drive support the command in single drive mode. But if chaning the settings have no effect, I have to throw away my dream of a stable Windows 7 ICH10R RAID5 array with the Samsung drives.
 
SittingDuck23 said:
Hi!

I'm sitting here with 5 Samsung 2TB drives and ICH10R controller and tried to change TLER setting without success when running RAID5.

Any news on it on your side?

Many thanks
smartmontools 5.41
command --scan -d csmi (appear list of drives)
Some like /dev/csmi0,2; /dev/csmi0,3 (according to ports used for raid).

http://sourceforge.net/apps/trac/sma...ID-Controllers
http://smartmontools-win32.dyndns.org/smartmontools/

I have ASUS p5e X38 ICH9R and scterc work fine.

Can you check if Samsung (after last patch 621878F4EG.zip) support scterc.
 
jas67 said:
I downloaded:
http://www.samsung.com/global/business/hdd/faqView.do?b2b_bbs_msg_id=386

to fix the NCQ write condition that can result in data loss, and I can no longer set scterc with smartmontools!

HELP!

I just purchased these three Samsung HD204UI's to replace the 3 WD20EADS's that I purchased to use in a RAID5 array connected to a 3ware controller, because on of the WD20EADS's won't support TLER, and kept getting dropped.

Does anyone have a link to a firmware patch that fixes the NCQ write problem w/o removing CCTL/TLER (scterc) support ?

Thanks,
Jay
Hi, Jay,

Could you please send me HD204UI's firmware via DropBox or some links?

The download link below is not available
http://www.samsung.com/global/business/hdd/faqView.do?b2b_bbs_msg_id=386

Samsung HD204UI_JP.exe Firmware Patch/Update downloading from Seagate is empty.

Thanks.
Michael
 
