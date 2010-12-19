Help: HD204UI scterc no longer supported after NCQ write firmware patch

OK, everyone, here is an update.No need to panic, the firmware is still the same, and I can still set scterc when the drives are NOT in an array. The setting is available via the built-in SATA ports on my motherboard, and also on the 3ware 9500S if the drives aren't yet configured in an array (which is how I set them initially). After setting scterc, I put them in an array via the 3dm web interface.Now, the frustrating and confusing thing is that I have three WD20EADS drives connected to the same (8 port) controller, which are in an array (the one I've booted from), and smartctl -l scterc works fine with themAny suggestions on how to make smartctl -l scterc work on my HD204UI's when they're configured in an array??Thanks in advanced,Jay