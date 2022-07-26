Help for pump selection on oil-cooling.

J

Johannes Krauser II

n00b
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
11
Hello,


--Before starting, I won't answer to any details right now, in order to avoid off-topics, but I will post everything once my project is complete.--


The for-now details, my questions and my preliminary testing:

I want to liquid-cool my system WITHOUT water. I am using oil, and I need some expert advice on selecting mainly the pump, and a heat exchanger (if possible). The oil is @ 20 cst and I need a pump to push that oil through a cpu and gpu waterblock, be small (max size about as the pump below in my test) and silent. Second, I need a compact all copper heat exchanger, brazed, 10 plates max, 2kw max or the nearest) More on this later.

So far, I got an old P4 @ 2.6 to be the testbench, a simple single radiator (with 140mm fan), a basic generic waterblock (alluminium, 40x40), the head/waterblock from a faulty antec kuhler h2o 650 (yeah, the frankenstein AIO, just took the part that goes to the cpu) and a generic TMC-06301 noisy AF pump.

The P4 @ 2.66ghz has 66.1w tdp. Overclocking it @ 3ghz (that's the best the generic mobo could do), I linear project about 75w tdp, but I know that there is NO linerar corellation, so I hope that the tdp is higher than this.

At about 32c ambient temp (outdoors, shadow), using first the generic block I got 51c under load (using furmark's cpu burner, I know its "light" vs prime95, but whatever). Swapping the basic block with the antec one, I got 38c-41c !!! (core temp didnt show values between 38 and 41). Without the fan on the radiator I got max 48c. All readings for a period of half an hour.

I believe that the testing was success! Keep in mind that the oil in the test flows through the radiator. In my system I will have it pass through a heat exchanger and cool it via water. Also, the antec waterblock has huge restriction: 90deg for inlet, another 90 to turn right and pass through the microfins that are parallel to the inlet/outlet, another 90 to turn again right, and another 90 to go to the oulet. The flow of the antec block was very low compared to the basic block, but the results are beyond my expectations.

About the pump I used in the test, it has 378LPH flow rate. I have my thoughts for a D5 pump, that has 1350LPH flowrate, but here I need your thoughts.
 
Last edited:
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,892
I think a d5 would work just fine.

Any reason not to cool the oil below ambient with a phase change if you plan on cooling the oil with a intercooler anyways?
 
J

Johannes Krauser II

n00b
Joined
May 12, 2020
Messages
11
cdabc123 said:
I think a d5 would work just fine.

Any reason not to cool the oil below ambient with a phase change if you plan on cooling the oil with a intercooler anyways?
Click to expand...
I don't want to go sub-ambient. The exchanger will cool the oil via water. I 'll explain this later on.
FrgMstr said:
I have been running all sorts of Alphacool D5 pumps and reservoirs fur years with great success. Not the exact spec rez below, but that ought to get you started.

https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Eisbecher-Reservoir-Eispumpe-13307/dp/B076DG4R58/
Click to expand...

The link has a VPP755 not d5. I only hear the best for the D5, but I don't know if it safe to assume that 1350lph (https://www.ekwb.com/blog/which-pump-should-you-use-d5-or-ddc/) is going to be good for my setup. I saw a dual D5 kit and think that if one D5 is not enough for classic water-cool then what I need for oil?
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
53,223
Johannes Krauser II said:
I don't want to go sub-ambient. The exchanger will cool the oil via water. I 'll explain this later on.


The link has a VPP755 not d5. I only hear the best for the D5, but I don't know if it safe to assume that 1350lph (https://www.ekwb.com/blog/which-pump-should-you-use-d5-or-ddc/) is going to be good for my setup. I saw a dual D5 kit and think that if one D5 is not enough for classic water-cool then what I need for oil?
Click to expand...
Sorry, on my phone. Statement stands, ignore the link. :)
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,892
Johannes Krauser II said:
I don't want to go sub-ambient. The exchanger will cool the oil via water. I 'll explain this later on.


The link has a VPP755 not d5. I only hear the best for the D5, but I don't know if it safe to assume that 1350lph (https://www.ekwb.com/blog/which-pump-should-you-use-d5-or-ddc/) is going to be good for my setup. I saw a dual D5 kit and think that if one D5 is not enough for classic water-cool then what I need for oil?
Click to expand...
Please explain. Seems like alot of work for the same results as basic watercooling. And oil won't freeze ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top