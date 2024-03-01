Help enabling Windows 11 Hardforum notifications

How do I enable Windows 11 Hardforum notifications?
Windows 11 notifications are working properly for another forum.
But that forum has an option for push notifications. I cannot find push in the Hardforum preferences.
- All of the "Receive a notification when someone" are checked under preferences.
- I see alerts populating in the top right bell icon.
- I enabled Chrome notifications and popups / redirects for Hardforum.
- Popup blocker is disabled for Hardforum.
