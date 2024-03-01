Help enabling Windows 11 Hardforum notifications

T

trikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
243
How do I enable Windows 11 Hardforum notifications?
  • All of the "Receive a notification when someone" are checked under preferences.
  • I see alerts populating in the top right bell icon.
  • I enabled Chrome notifications and popups / redirects for Hardforum.
  • Popup blocker is disabled for Hardforum.
BTW I get email notifications (no Windows 11 notifications) for watched threads, but no emails for watched forums (e.g. [H]ot|DEALS).

Windows 11 notifications are working properly for another forum.
But that forum has an option for push notifications. I cannot find push in the Hardforum preferences.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top