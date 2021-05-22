HELP - Delta Fan wires pinout

So I've got my self a new Delta AFB1212HE-00 from AliExpress (I just love Delta fans, it's my PC fetish - Delta fans), also I've ordered 1.25 4-pin to 4-pin fan header cable but when I saw a fan connector I was surprised as it was first time I saw this type of connector, it's very small. I do have regular PWM PC fan 4-pin connectors so I can wire the fan up but I don't know this wire configuration - Brown; Grey; Light Blue; Black.My question is which wire corresponds to what? Please Help if you know thanks a lot!!!