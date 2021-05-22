HELP - Delta Fan wires pinout

So I've got my self a new Delta AFB1212HE-00 from AliExpress (I just love Delta fans, it's my PC fetish - Delta fans), also I've ordered 1.25 4-pin to 4-pin fan header cable but when I saw a fan connector I was surprised as it was first time I saw this type of connector, it's very small. I do have regular PWM PC fan 4-pin connectors so I can wire the fan up but I don't know this wire configuration - Brown; Grey; Light Blue; Black.

My question is which wire corresponds to what? Please Help if you know thanks a lot!!!

Right black is ground and the rest of them are? :banghead:
I don't want to assume and fry the fan or mobo.....
 
1621712473222.png

give the black and blue 12v, if it spins up full blast great. connect the others and try it, shouldnt fry the board. ive plugged dells goofy rewired ones in a normal header by mistake and it didnt hurt the board.
