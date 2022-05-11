Help! Changed hardware and storage spaces pools missing!

Hello, I hope y'all are having a great day.



Today was the day I upgraded my storage server. The system stores our data in a disk shelf over a sas connection. It also records video feed from poe cameras. Everything was working fine until I messed something up. This is what happened.



I cloned the hdd in my storage server to a ssd. Installed the ssd and the sas hba into the new server (just a ryzen 3700x desktop). Fired the system up and it booted right into windows server 2019 as expected. Like I said I cloned the original OS drive from the previous server. After doing this I can see any of my pools that were created in storage spaces. The disks show up fine in disk manager and storage spaces. They show the correct virtual disks and everything as I'd expect. Disk manager shows the drives as RAW. They're supposed to be REFS volumes. Does anyone know what could've happened and if it's possible for me to get these back? Thanks for any help. If you need any additional pics or information just let me know.