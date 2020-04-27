Help building a new PC

Location: USA
Budget Range: $1,200-1,900
PC usage: rendering in DAZ3D studio iray, general use, graphic design (Photoshop, Illustrator), and watching movies (digital and dvd)
Monitor: using my current monitor (Asus 23’’ widescreen LED monitor)
Keyboard and Mouse: using my current keyboard and mouse
Operating System for new PC: Windows 10 Home or Pro
Hi, I need help building a PC that I can render complex 3d scenes in DAZ Studio 4.12 that won’t slow down my PC, the PC will also be used for general use and Photoshop. I don’t have a problem waiting for complex scenes to render in 1-2 hours as long as I can use the PC for other things while DAZ Studio is rendering in the background. Thank you
would like to know is this a good build:
PCPartPicker Part List: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/HPv3Mc
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor
CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken X53 73.11 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler
Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory
Storage: Samsung 860 Evo 1 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB Video Card
Case: Deepcool MATREXX 50 ADD-RGB 4F ATX Mid Tower Case
Power Supply: Corsair RM (2019) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM 64-bit
Motherboard: don't have a lot of knowledge about choosing the right motherboard so i was wondering if any of these motherboards work for this build
Asus PRIME X570-P ATX AM4 Motherboard https://pcpartpicker.com/product/McfFf7/asus-prime-x570-p-atx-am4-motherboard-prime-x570-p
Asus TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WI-FI) ATX AM4 Motherboard https://pcpartpicker.com/product/dm...tx-am4-motherboard-tuf-gaming-x570-plus-wi-fi
MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS ATX AM4 Motherboard https://pcpartpicker.com/product/q4...plus-atx-am4-motherboard-mpg-x570-gaming-plus
MSI B450 Gaming Plus MAX ATX AM4 Motherboard https://pcpartpicker.com/product/BH...-max-atx-am4-motherboard-b450-gaming-plus-max
