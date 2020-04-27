Help building a new PC

USA$1,200-1,900rendering in DAZ3D studio iray, general use, graphic designand watching movies (using my current keyboard and mouseWindows 10 Home or ProHi, I need help building a PC that I can render complex 3d scenes in DAZ Studio 4.12 that won’t slow down my PC, the PC will also be used for general use and Photoshop. I don’t have a problem waiting for complex scenes to render in 1-2 hours as long as I can use the PC for other things while DAZ Studio is rendering in the background. Thank youwould like to know is this a good build:PCPartPicker Part List:: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor: NZXT Kraken X53 73.11 CFM Liquid CPU CoolerCorsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 MemorySamsung 860 Evo 1 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB Video CardDeepcool MATREXX 50 ADD-RGB 4F ATX Mid Tower CaseCorsair RM (2019) 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power SupplyMicrosoft Windows 10 Home OEM 64-bit: don't have a lot of knowledge about choosing the right motherboard so i was wondering if any of these motherboards work for this build