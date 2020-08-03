Help adding ip address from another machine using a gre tunnel in linux.

Its a long shot but I was hoping someone would know how to do this.





I have a machine hosting a server. Lets call it <server>.

I have another machine <ip host> with an ip that I want to put on on <server>

Both are on centos



I used to do this 9 years ago and can't find my notes and my memory is foggy. I found a guide and went about it like this:



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

# adding the interface for the tunnel

ip tunnel add tun2 mode gre remote <server ip> local <ip host> ttl 64



# setting the private ip address

ifconfig tun1 10.0.201.1/24

ifconfig tun2 up



# A point to point

ifconfig tun2 pointopoint 10.0.201.2



# enabling multicast (it's not necessary for this)

ifconfig tun2 multicast



ifconfig tun2 arp

ifconfig tun2 broadcast



# default route for the tunnel

ip route add 10.0.201.2 dev tun2



# enable ip forward

echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward



arp -s <desired from host> <ip host mac addr> -i eth0 pub

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



# adding the interface for the tunnel

ip tunnel add tun2 mode gre remote <ip host> local <server ip> ttl 64



# setting the private ip address

ifconfig tun2 10.0.201.2/24

ifconfig tun2 up



# point to point B

$ ifconfig tun2 pointopoint 10.0.201.1



# enabling multicast (it's not necessary for this)

$ ifconfig tun2 multicast



$ ifconfig tun2 arp

$ ifconfig tun2 broadcast



# default route for the tunnel

$ ip route add 10.0.201.1 dev tun2



$ echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward



# putting the ips to listen in the eth0 as secondary ips

$ ip ad add <desired ip from source> /32 dev eth0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



I can ping between the two computers using the tunnel interface, but I cant ping out from the ip address that I assigned.



I feel like I am missing something. I remember back in the day I did it slightly differently. Possibly something to do with the loopback device.



I would appreciate any help.