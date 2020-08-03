Help adding ip address from another machine using a gre tunnel in linux.

equinox654
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2005
- Messages
- 324
Its a long shot but I was hoping someone would know how to do this.
I have a machine hosting a server. Lets call it <server>.
I have another machine <ip host> with an ip that I want to put on on <server>
Both are on centos
I used to do this 9 years ago and can't find my notes and my memory is foggy. I found a guide and went about it like this:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
# adding the interface for the tunnel
ip tunnel add tun2 mode gre remote <server ip> local <ip host> ttl 64
# setting the private ip address
ifconfig tun1 10.0.201.1/24
ifconfig tun2 up
# A point to point
ifconfig tun2 pointopoint 10.0.201.2
# enabling multicast (it's not necessary for this)
ifconfig tun2 multicast
ifconfig tun2 arp
ifconfig tun2 broadcast
# default route for the tunnel
ip route add 10.0.201.2 dev tun2
# enable ip forward
echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward
arp -s <desired from host> <ip host mac addr> -i eth0 pub
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
# adding the interface for the tunnel
ip tunnel add tun2 mode gre remote <ip host> local <server ip> ttl 64
# setting the private ip address
ifconfig tun2 10.0.201.2/24
ifconfig tun2 up
# point to point B
$ ifconfig tun2 pointopoint 10.0.201.1
# enabling multicast (it's not necessary for this)
$ ifconfig tun2 multicast
$ ifconfig tun2 arp
$ ifconfig tun2 broadcast
# default route for the tunnel
$ ip route add 10.0.201.1 dev tun2
$ echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward
# putting the ips to listen in the eth0 as secondary ips
$ ip ad add <desired ip from source> /32 dev eth0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I can ping between the two computers using the tunnel interface, but I cant ping out from the ip address that I assigned.
I feel like I am missing something. I remember back in the day I did it slightly differently. Possibly something to do with the loopback device.
I would appreciate any help.
