helo i have one problem and i want your help and i dont know what to do.??? Tails initramfs issue "Unable to find a medium containing a live file

jim120230

Jan 14, 2022
1
I keep getting this error every time I try booting into Tails off my USB.



Tails initramfs issue "Unable to find a medium containing a live file system



so how can i fix this problem??



what causes this issue??

also my motherboard is the asus z87 deluxe and cpu i have the 4770k

i have the rtx 2080

and my usb stick is the corsair gtx 128 giga.
 

