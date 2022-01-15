helo i have one problem and i want your help and i dont know what to do.??? Tails initramfs issue "Unable to find a medium containing a live file

I keep getting this error every time I try booting into Tails off my USB.







Tails initramfs issue "Unable to find a medium containing a live file system







so how can i fix this problem??







what causes this issue??



also my motherboard is the asus z87 deluxe and cpu i have the 4770k



i have the rtx 2080



and my usb stick is the corsair gtx 128 giga.