Helldivers

http://store.steampowered.com/app/394510/

Didn't see a thread for the PC release. I've been looking for a good game for local co-op. Looks reallly interesting. Anyone got this for PC yet? Only complaints I could find were about the DLC and P2W. I wouldn't do P2W anyway, so not too concerned about that.

I'm curious how the local co-op is and if it supports the X360 controller well. Looking for something my 8 year old and myself would really enjoy and could progress in.
 
Shantarr.Dalrae said:
Creators of Magicka, right?
Yep. The more I read about it, the more I'm leaning toward buying it. Right now I'm just trying to find out if you can unlock all the upgrades and stuff. I don't do PTW, but as long as we can unlock everything in the game via gameplay, then I'm happy.
 
My only concern was the thread on cheaters where people were getting power leveled to 9999 when a cheater killed a mob that drops points for you to level with.
http://steamcommunity.com/app/394510/discussions/0/492379439689902342/

The developers said that they are looking into a solution in the thread. I'll probably grab it then as I don't have someone consistent to play with. Last thing I want is some fucktard leveling me to 999 so there is no challenge in the game. The developers will reset your character to whatever legit level you tell them though.
 
I played this a ton on PS4 and am considering buying it on PC since I don't have PS4 anymore.

It's a lot of fun, especially with friends, game has a high skill ceiling.

When I played at launch everything was unlockable through regular gameplay and the unlocks came at a reasonable pace
 
jbonez21 said:
I played this a ton on PS4 and am considering buying it on PC since I don't have PS4 anymore.

It's a lot of fun, especially with friends, game has a high skill ceiling.

When I played at launch everything was unlockable through regular gameplay and the unlocks came at a reasonable pace
I'm wanting this for my 8 year old and I to play. 1 PC with two controllers. He's getting a gaming PC for Christmas, then we will be using 2 PCs.

So you think it would be ok for the two of us or is it too hard for an 8 year old?
 
Bought the game. Fucking awesome!! I haven't had this much fun with a multiplayer game in a long time. Don't get me wrong, the game is brutal. But it's a fucking blast. I can see myself putting a lot of hours into it. The whole "galaxy wide teamwork against aliens" thing really makes you feel like you're part of the fight. The graphics are very nice as well. This is the kind of co-op game I've been waiting for. I just started playing after the tutorial, and people started joining up. Before you know it we had a 4 man team working together like we'd played for years. Fucking sweet and very satisfying.

And to answer my own questions above. Yes, it's great with controllers. Yes, it's perfect for a young kid if you stay on the easier planets. And yes, you can unlock everything in the game through playing and don't need to ever buy anything but the base game.
 
Post by CEO about the DLC:

Hello Everyone,

Over the last few days I&#8217;ve seen quite a lot of comments concerning the DLC which was released alongside the launch of HELLDIVERS on the 7th December. I would now like to clarify a few things and give some insight and transparency into the decisions regarding this issue.
For those players who have recently purchased the game, HELLDIVERS has been out on PlayStation platforms for nearly ten months now. In that time we have released a number of DLC, most of which we have worked on closely with the community, listening to their feedback and incorporating their great ideas. You want to move quickly across the map in a cool vehicle? Check out this deathtrap of a motorcycle! People asked for more mechs. We gave you more mechs.

I feel like we have dealt players items which they specifically requested, while at the same time maintaining a fair business model. When you purchase the DLC, it directly goes back to benefitting the HELLDIVERS community. With the revenue we are able to support the game and maintain our servers, continue to pay the employees who look after and design the game, and, more importantly, work on free content updates for the game. So far we have released three free content updates adding things like new environments, enemies and objectives which I hope you have all enjoyed.
I realize that new PC players may look at the DLC and think that we produced it specifically for sale at launch, but that is wrong. The DLC which PC players face at launch is an accumulation of work over the last ten months, all of which was produced after the launch of the game on PlayStation platforms - none of which was ever designed as a quick cash-grab. In fact, since release, the great majority of our time has been spent creating the free expansions.

In reality, I like to think that I work hard to strike a fair balance between maintaining a game development studio (with real people to pay each month) and the community who have both requested and demanded new in-game challenges and items on a regular basis.
When working on a game which has taken over three years of my life in development time, the last thing I want to do is split the community with DLC. That is why I want to be transparent with you about where your money goes, what it does and how it helps us. I appreciate all those who do decide to help support HELLDIVERS further by purchasing DLC, but I want to reinforce that it is optional and is in no way necessary or needed to enjoy playing the game.

More often than not, external factors also influence the end decisions which you see in the store. I am forbidden from discussing details, and in the end it is not my decision regarding sales, but I will continue to try to see what I can do for the community concerning 4 packs (I personally would of course love to see 4 packs happen as the game is specifically designed for co-op!) and being able to upgrade the Vanguard Edition to the Digital Deluxe.

Johan Pilestedt
CEO and Game Director
I see no problem with the way the DLC in this game works. In the BF or COD series, you can get powerful weapons that help you kill people better. In this game, the worst case is you play with a guy that has some awesome tech. So at least his purchase helps you win, versus his purchase helps him kill you better like in BF and other games.

I love the game so far and plan on unlocking everything through gameplay.

I suck, so that may take a while. My first coop mission I dropped us in ON TOP of the civilians we were supposed to save. Yes, on top of their heads. Instantly killing all 4 of them. Woops.
 
Way to much dlc game looks fun but I never buy games that have that much dlc.
 
tunatime said:
Way to much dlc game looks fun but I never buy games that have that much dlc.
Well going by what Officer is saying, the DLC isn't needed at all. And it's DLC that was asked for by the Playstation community so it was developed after launch. I don't mind buying skins and stuff that come after the game is out as long as it doesn't split the community into have's and have not's.
 
I bought the Deluxe version, as I like to support these co-op titles. Those of you who know my posts know that I'm extremely harsh on what I perceive to be pay-to-win or just plain greedy/consumer unfriendly practices. I don't believe that is what is happening here, as indicated by the letter Officer921 has quoted from the CEO.

When it comes to the DLC items, it should be noted that all the weapons in the DLC are side-grades and alternates while the packs do come with some cosmetic armor types etc. None of these are overpowered to the best of my knowledge, most of them being similar in some way to the many, many weapons, calldowns, perks, and cosmetics you can unlock in game. All weapons in the game are situational and depend on your particular play style, loadout, and perhaps most importantly your team's!

The only issue I have with the DLC is that there aren't discounted multi-packs nor a Deluxe Upgrade which gives you everything. The Deluxe game is $40, while the standard game version is $20. However, to buy all the DLC packs included in Deluxe would be around $43 by themselves, which is a terrible value for those who already bought the base game and find out they enjoy it and want the entire Deluxe suite. However, it seems that the CEO knows of this issue and is working to fix it....and just as I'm writing this post I realize THEY DID! They now offer a $25 bundle that grants all 14 DLC packs - a significant discount, costing only $5 more than buying the Deluxe game itself from the start.

As for the game itself, I've only played a few matches but it is really quite a lot of fun! Before we get to mechanics, you should note that it has a very nice satirical humor aspect; read many of the Encyclopedia entries and mission texts to get the most of it. The mechanics itself are fantastic too; challenging and team-dependent to be sure. There is a wide variety of both twitchy (ie shooting, calling down special drops take a sequence of button commands like "Up Up Down Left Right Right Up", including reviving a dead squadmate ) and strategic (Where you drop on the map will enable more enemy patrols, there is MANDATORY Friendly Fire so watch where you are shooting) challenges. Progression seems to be well formed and there are many ranks and rewards that unlock along the way. There are weapons, perks, stratagems (aka calldowns, which are further broken into multiple styles. Anything from ammo pack drops, bombing runs, defensive drones, heavy weapons, or even vehicles!, that unlock over time and as you progress. Many of these (weapons and stratagems at least) can be improved by finding specimens on missions and leveling up, which provide Research Tokens that can be used to improve said weapons or calldowns. Combat itself is enjoyable if hectic - you can never clear out a planet, enemies always respawn, so get to your objectives. Note that between friendly fire and the deadly nature of drop pods from all your calldowns (ie watch where you drop that beacon. When the timer counts down if you're standing nearby, you're immediately pavement putty). Right now there is an overarching campaign where the 3 enemy races and the entire playerbase either gain or lose ground on a daily basis. Depending on these changes and how people play, there will be new mission bonuses (ie when I played yesterday,, apparently there was an assault on the Bugs homeworld. Taking any missions on that system gave 2X XP!).

For $20 (or even $40 if you know you like this type of title and want to support it on PC), the game itself is certainly worth buying; there's a lot of content to unlock and fun to be had from what I can see. I can only hope that the devs continue to roll out more of everything, paid and free content alike, with the funds they make from opening the title to the PC audience. The only other thing I could ask is a Linux client....hopefully this is on the table, thanks to its history on Playstation which is OpenGL friendly. So either buy now, or keep your eyes open and wishlists added for the coming Steam and Humble Holiday sales to pick it up at perhaps even more of a discount!

Any other questions, let me know.
 
officer921 said:
I'm wanting this for my 8 year old and I to play. 1 PC with two controllers. He's getting a gaming PC for Christmas, then we will be using 2 PCs.

So you think it would be ok for the two of us or is it too hard for an 8 year old?
That sounds like fun! I think you will be fine because you can select missions with different difficulties, it's been awhile since I've played but I believe they go from 1-10, 10 being the hardest.

The level 1-4 or so missions are somewhat challenging early on (because you haven't unlocked mechs, vehicles, more powerful weapons yet), but once you level up your character those missions become a cakewalk. I don't know if they have re-balanced anything, but you could breeze through those missions with Mechs.

The real end-game starts when you unlock everything and try to tackle level 8-10 missions because they require a high skill level and team coordination to complete.

edit: One thing your 8 year old may have a hard time with is Friendly fire? It's easy to kill your teammates
 
Man I wish there was demo, it looks like something I could get into but with my backlog I really don't want spend $20 or more likely $40 on something I might hate.
 
A little late but picked this up off CD Keys looked pretty cool even though it came out in 2015 the community on Steam is active.
 
