Helldivers

I bought the Deluxe version, as I like to support these co-op titles. Those of you who know my posts know that I'm extremely harsh on what I perceive to be pay-to-win or just plain greedy/consumer unfriendly practices. I don't believe that is what is happening here, as indicated by the letter Officer921 has quoted from the CEO.



When it comes to the DLC items, it should be noted that all the weapons in the DLC are side-grades and alternates while the packs do come with some cosmetic armor types etc. None of these are overpowered to the best of my knowledge, most of them being similar in some way to the many, many weapons, calldowns, perks, and cosmetics you can unlock in game. All weapons in the game are situational and depend on your particular play style, loadout, and perhaps most importantly your team's!



The only issue I have with the DLC is that there aren't discounted multi-packs nor a Deluxe Upgrade which gives you everything. The Deluxe game is $40, while the standard game version is $20. However, to buy all the DLC packs included in Deluxe would be around $43 by themselves, which is a terrible value for those who already bought the base game and find out they enjoy it and want the entire Deluxe suite. However, it seems that the CEO knows of this issue and is working to fix it....and just as I'm writing this post I realize THEY DID! They now offer a $25 bundle that grants all 14 DLC packs - a significant discount, costing only $5 more than buying the Deluxe game itself from the start.



As for the game itself, I've only played a few matches but it is really quite a lot of fun! Before we get to mechanics, you should note that it has a very nice satirical humor aspect; read many of the Encyclopedia entries and mission texts to get the most of it. The mechanics itself are fantastic too; challenging and team-dependent to be sure. There is a wide variety of both twitchy (ie shooting, calling down special drops take a sequence of button commands like "Up Up Down Left Right Right Up", including reviving a dead squadmate ) and strategic (Where you drop on the map will enable more enemy patrols, there is MANDATORY Friendly Fire so watch where you are shooting) challenges. Progression seems to be well formed and there are many ranks and rewards that unlock along the way. There are weapons, perks, stratagems (aka calldowns, which are further broken into multiple styles. Anything from ammo pack drops, bombing runs, defensive drones, heavy weapons, or even vehicles!, that unlock over time and as you progress. Many of these (weapons and stratagems at least) can be improved by finding specimens on missions and leveling up, which provide Research Tokens that can be used to improve said weapons or calldowns. Combat itself is enjoyable if hectic - you can never clear out a planet, enemies always respawn, so get to your objectives. Note that between friendly fire and the deadly nature of drop pods from all your calldowns (ie watch where you drop that beacon. When the timer counts down if you're standing nearby, you're immediately pavement putty). Right now there is an overarching campaign where the 3 enemy races and the entire playerbase either gain or lose ground on a daily basis. Depending on these changes and how people play, there will be new mission bonuses (ie when I played yesterday,, apparently there was an assault on the Bugs homeworld. Taking any missions on that system gave 2X XP!).



For $20 (or even $40 if you know you like this type of title and want to support it on PC), the game itself is certainly worth buying; there's a lot of content to unlock and fun to be had from what I can see. I can only hope that the devs continue to roll out more of everything, paid and free content alike, with the funds they make from opening the title to the PC audience. The only other thing I could ask is a Linux client....hopefully this is on the table, thanks to its history on Playstation which is OpenGL friendly. So either buy now, or keep your eyes open and wishlists added for the coming Steam and Humble Holiday sales to pick it up at perhaps even more of a discount!



Any other questions, let me know.