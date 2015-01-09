Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Blade-Runner

Confirmed for PC...

"Today we are happy to announce that Hellblade will be coming to PC, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version. We&#8217;re excited to be bringing Hellblade to PC gamers and welcoming them into the Hellblade development journey. PC offers us fantastic opportunities to engage players in playtesting, usability testing and modding. We plan on grasping these opportunities with both hands to make Hellblade as good as it possibly can be for our fans."

CrimsonKnight13

I'm definitely intrigued. I hope the game turns out to be a great experience. :)
 
MrAgmoore

Shinobi

"Why? This is supposed to be a PS4 exclusive whyu are you betraying ur fans like this??? PC is for nerds"
 
Armenius

J3RK said:
There's always someone... :rolleyes:
Remember the petition created for campaigning against a PC version of Bloodborne? Platform exclusives are a dying concept and these idiots are hanging on to it for dear life.
 
J3RK

I had forgotten about this game with all the good releases lately. Still pretty excited to see it.
 
chenw

Armenius said:
Remember the petition created for campaigning against a PC version of Bloodborne? Platform exclusives are a dying concept and these idiots are hanging on to it for dear life.
And it's the players that get most worked up about it, not Sony or Microsoft, who actually has a financial reason for exclusives.

Players get absolutely no benefit for any games being a console exclusive.
 
J3RK

Nice! That looks really good. Didn't have time to watch the whole thing, just skipped to the gameplay shots, but looking very good.
 
Armenius

I think it's cool that they used their video editor for Senua's character model instead of hiring some uptight actress or professional. Something they did out of necessity turned out to be a boon.
 
J3RK

This is currently the only non-2D-indie game that's even on my near-term radar. Looks very good.
 
Comixbooks

I have vacation that week looking for something to be released that week.

Devil may cry has a really big following I never played the series.
 
Armenius

Comixbooks said:
I have vacation that week looking for something to be released that week.

Devil may cry has a really big following I never played the series.
Ninja Theory only made the reboot of Devil May Cry (dubbed "DmC"), which is a pretty polarizing title among gamers. Its sales were also rather lackluster.
 
Lmah2x

Comixbooks said:
I have vacation that week looking for something to be released that week.

Devil may cry has a really big following I never played the series.
I have off that Thursday and Friday because I needed to burn some PTO, so I'll probably be playing some Hellblade then.
 
Comixbooks

I'll wait for reviews just because I guess it's a short game so I'll wait for the steam community which isn't really a community.
 
M76

Lmah2x said:
I've been waiting for this game the last few months. I will definitely be picking it up the first week (if their doesn't seem to be any launch week issues).
I've been waiting for it for years. I was really disappointed when it came out that it won't be a full game. I don't get it why no big publisher backed this.
 
jiminator

my impression from watching the videos is that it is going to be like arena based combat interwoven with narrative/walking-simulator sections. I hope I am wrong about that. Anyway I have my preorder up, will see in a week.
 
Lmah2x

M76 said:
Why is it blurry as fuck tho? They showed the exact same sequence a year ago from the game, and it was crystal clear with excellent crisp graphics.
Are we seeing the ubisoft effect at work here?
To me it looks like they added subsurface scattering and changed how global illumination works, this could make it look blurry in videos. On top of that video is definitely more compressed than the older one. Well see how it looks next week. If it is a downgrade I'm sure they have a reason for it. But I have a feeling it will look great especially at 4k.
 
J3RK

M76 said:
Why is it blurry as fuck tho? They showed the exact same sequence a year ago from the game, and it was crystal clear with excellent crisp graphics.
Are we seeing the ubisoft effect at work here?
You completely freaked me out there for a sec. I read your "Ubisoft Effect" and thought NOOOOOO they didn't pick it up did they?!?!?! Then I realized you only meant the actual effect. :D
 
Etherton

Purchased this but have not had a chance to play it yet. My son played a bit last night when it released and said it was pretty good. The graphics looked amazing from what I seen though!
 
J

Picking this up today or tomorrow. Looks good. I've read that the combat is somewhat simplistic, but that's fine. All games don't need to be Dark Souls. :D
 
