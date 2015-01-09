Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,178
Confirmed for PC...
"Today we are happy to announce that Hellblade will be coming to PC, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version. We’re excited to be bringing Hellblade to PC gamers and welcoming them into the Hellblade development journey. PC offers us fantastic opportunities to engage players in playtesting, usability testing and modding. We plan on grasping these opportunities with both hands to make Hellblade as good as it possibly can be for our fans."
http://www.hellblade.com/?p=17852
"Today we are happy to announce that Hellblade will be coming to PC, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version. We’re excited to be bringing Hellblade to PC gamers and welcoming them into the Hellblade development journey. PC offers us fantastic opportunities to engage players in playtesting, usability testing and modding. We plan on grasping these opportunities with both hands to make Hellblade as good as it possibly can be for our fans."
http://www.hellblade.com/?p=17852