Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

M76 said:

Are we seeing the ubisoft effect at work here? Why is it blurry as fuck tho? They showed the exact same sequence a year ago from the game, and it was crystal clear with excellent crisp graphics.Are we seeing the ubisoft effect at work here? Click to expand...

To me it looks like they added subsurface scattering and changed how global illumination works, this could make it look blurry in videos. On top of that video is definitely more compressed than the older one. Well see how it looks next week. If it is a downgrade I'm sure they have a reason for it. But I have a feeling it will look great especially at 4k.