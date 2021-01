Apparently Im easily impressed, as I wouldnt class its graphics as merely ok, but quite nice.



The gameplay is pretty fun, but it takes the whole community getting involved to make it good. More games than not I cant get anyone to talk in my squads. Its pretty frustrating, because when you DO have a squad that works together, its fun as fuck. Much less a squad that works together under the generalized command of the battle commander.



Tanks are fun, and I like them being multi person. Really requires teamwork to be effective, as the driver and gunner can only see very small areas.