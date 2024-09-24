Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration...explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey
Former Eidos Montreal Art Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete is the creative director of Hell is Us...his previous works include Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and concept artworks for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy...
Hell is Us- Gameplay Reveal Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynk7LyKGNHM
Hell is Us- Teaser Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDbkWYYJ0FI
