yeah actually, do we even know how big the map is supposed to be? Like GTA5/RDR2 size???

the developer hasn't given any details on the size of the map...I did read a preview earlier today which discussed the open ended nature of exploration:While the likes of Dark Souls also emphasize exploration, and Hell is Us' dungeons are a similar network of tunnels and shortcuts, the wide zones Remi explores have much more in common with the likes of Stalker 2 or AtomfallCarrying a compass at all times, I'm able to activate it to temporarily add a UI element that shows the direction I'm heading in. Quite often, information given by NPCs will point me on a path that requires self-navigation, the introduction having me hunt down a dying soldier's supply camp to the north-east. At other times, turned around in dungeons, it can simply reassure me I'm heading back the way I came.Characters in the world nudge Remi to check out features of the environment – whether it's pointing him to a map to follow in the footsteps of a squad of soldiers that requires you to orient yourself, to tasking you with following wind chimes through a forest. At its best moments, Hell is Us constantly reminds you that Hadea is a space that exists for these characters...