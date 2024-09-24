  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Hell is Us

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration...explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey

Former Eidos Montreal Art Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete is the creative director of Hell is Us...his previous works include Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and concept artworks for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy...

Hell is Us- Gameplay Reveal Trailer

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynk7LyKGNHM

Hell is Us- Teaser Trailer

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDbkWYYJ0FI
 
This has been on my wishlist since March of 2023. Seems interesting enough. I think I remember hearing there will be no in-game map so most likely it'll be huge on exploration. Also this used to have the the tag 'souls-like' on the steam store page but apparently that has changed.

* I just realized it says right on the store page there will be no map or markers. oh well lol
 
Seems quite intriguing. I like games that delve into mysterious and anomalous types of scenarios. Control was good in that regard. I never played the newer Deus X games but I know they were well made and had great reviews. I reckon this should be decent and of a similar quality.

View: https://youtu.be/yvEurtLdIUI?t=158
 
12 minutes "gameplay demo." There's like 30 seconds of gameplay in this video.
 
WildGamerSK is a content leecher who stitches together different videos of a game and does a bad upscale of it. I would ignore them completely.
 
really? It's just a vid I came across on youtube, I don't follow any of these people. And who gives a shit anyways, it's public content. There's good info in there regardless.
 
Just go to the source. The "new" gameplay shown at the start of the video is literally the same two videos in the top post of this thread stitched together.
 
Seems a hair derivative (what isn't though?) but could be fun. I appreciate a focus on exploration. I'll just hope it isn't a big ass empty world. Lots of games claim they want you to explore their worlds, but there needs to be a motivation to do so. I'm not trekking out to the middle of nowhere if there isn't a boss or a legit reward there.
 
no shit, that's why I timestamped the vid to start at the dev interview.
 
Seems interesting. Feels like the type of game you'll have to play through without any long breaks if they're not big on giving you markers, map points, and hints. The last video's performance is a little iffy, but it's clearly on a Playstation. Hopefully the PC is better. In general, this is the kind of game where it's probably wise to watch reviews before buying. I can picture it being awesome or complete trash depending on how the devs handle things.
 
Hell is Us Brings a 'New-Weird' Approach to the Sci-Fi Action-RPG

After playing several hours of the opening of Hell is Us along with some mid-game dungeon crawling, I came away with a clearer idea of developer Rogue Factor's new-weird-influenced take on an action-adventure game that pushes players to mind the finer details of the world and maintain poise during some of the intense engagements...so far, it's a game that makes charting out into a familiar yet deeply alien world feel captivating...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PimJdUTxSrE
 
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1620730/view/515211349279638277

4ec594f36133e6625f2654cf965529c19518160a.png
 
I like it but the Ai you fight looks just like Atomic Heart dummies. Everything else looks solid
 
the graphics look really impressive in the latest trailer from IGN...the earlier trailers didn't look this good in terms of visuals...the story and gameplay looked solid but the visuals didn't really stand out...looking at the PC specs it looks to be pushing hardware which is a good thing
 
One thing I'm not to enthused about is the lack of a map or waypoints. That potentially could turn this into a slog, but at the same time should make for a pretty unique experience for players. It's like just pick a direction and go with it, I guess. I think it'd be cool if you could make your own map within the game and draw and label certain focal points that you come across throughout your travels.

I think this has some serious potential, def looking good. Most likely first week purchase for me. I need a game that I can get lost in and explore for a while again, it's been a while, seemingly, that I've done that. Get ready for the unoptimized/terrible performance barrage of complaints though lol
 
the lack of a map is a big positive in my book...I much prefer games that don't hold your hand and tell you exactly where to go and what to do...exploration is one of my favorite parts of any game
 
True, imo you gotta have some sense of direction though. Thats why I think being able to make your own map could be a nice feature.
 
I think it depends on how big the gameworld is...I don't think this is some massive open world game...should be fairly easy to figure out where you need to go
 
yeah actually, do we even know how big the map is supposed to be? Like GTA5/RDR2 size???
 
the developer hasn't given any details on the size of the map...I did read a preview earlier today which discussed the open ended nature of exploration:

While the likes of Dark Souls also emphasize exploration, and Hell is Us' dungeons are a similar network of tunnels and shortcuts, the wide zones Remi explores have much more in common with the likes of Stalker 2 or Atomfall

Carrying a compass at all times, I'm able to activate it to temporarily add a UI element that shows the direction I'm heading in. Quite often, information given by NPCs will point me on a path that requires self-navigation, the introduction having me hunt down a dying soldier's supply camp to the north-east. At other times, turned around in dungeons, it can simply reassure me I'm heading back the way I came.

Characters in the world nudge Remi to check out features of the environment – whether it's pointing him to a map to follow in the footsteps of a squad of soldiers that requires you to orient yourself, to tasking you with following wind chimes through a forest. At its best moments, Hell is Us constantly reminds you that Hadea is a space that exists for these characters...

https://www.gamesradar.com/games/ac...brutal-civil-war-that-already-has-me-on-edge/
 
^sounds good

*Map size confirmation would be nice though
 
The game costs $50, as low as $36 on key shops.
It's going to be small, probably around 20 hour play time.
 
how do you figure ~20 hours? It's supposed to be all about exploration and figuring things out on your own. Plus with not having a map and no waypoints and still not knowing how big the area is, I'm thinking this is going to be more along the lines of 80+ hours. I'd like to think so anyway
 
The game looks good, but needing a 4090 to play at 4K/30 with upscaling already tuned on? This better be the best looking game to date to need that.
 
I'm not sure the whole "hands off" approach where you're encouraging people to make maps and write down notes can work anymore. I can do all that...or I can spend 20 seconds Googling a map with locations and whatnot. At a certain point, just put it in the game and have your character do this stuff. Give me their journal of conversations. To me that's just being tedious. I'm not asking for quest markers and a super detailed autopilot map "go here" - just some basic QOL stuff.
I like a lot of what this game is doing with mysteries, but tediousness and high performance requirements are some red flags.
 
that's why I love it...it's old school gaming- taking notes, remembering locations and people etc...and like you said, for people that don't want to do it they can always just skip all the legwork and do a quick Google search on the Wiki pages or online forums...I think the recent Atomfall game had a similar Detective mechanic where you needed to talk to NPC's to figure out what to do

the video I posted above from Fextralife details my main concern about the game- the enemy variety looks extremely lacking...the entire video he's only fighting that one same enemy type
 
I think Outer Wilds handled this type of thing perfectly.
Unguided exploration with a built-in note system.
 
I've heard a few mentions on a couple dif videos now that seem to say it's around a 45 hours game to finish, not 100% though. I'd think a game like this would be around an 80 hour playthrough which is leading me to believe the area in fact might not that big to explore. Kind of a bummer, but it'd be cool if the entire area had a dungeon system underneath as a way to increase the size of the game, which I think it does to some extent.
 
