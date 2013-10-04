its a fun game but its no magic the gathering and im pretty much addicted to magic. i played hearthstone hard but went back to magic.
I gave up on Magic because there are no low cost options beyond new player stuff.
Blizzard sent me a key the other week. I might give it a try. Never played a card game before though.
You guys should really be playing Faeria instead
Beta accounts with Blizzard rarely rollover to full retail accounts. You'd use your same login but it'd be a different profile completely. Everyone will have to start from scratch at launch.
Negative, Blizzard has specifically stated they are not going to wipe any exist accounts for Hearthstone.
WTF? That's definitely not the usual coming from them.
They have been accepting real money for packs of and Arena entries. They did one wipe already because the game was horribly balanced. If they wiped again, they would piss off a lot of the people that have spent hundreds of dollars in the game already. The last thing they want to do is piss off people who have no problem spending $100+ on virtual cards.
How much does it cost to run the arena?
Pretty silly they are doing a closed beta and not going to wipe everything before the game launches. People that spent money should get their money back (in the form of gold), other than that this is just going to create a pretty big divide on launch between people who have been farming for better cards and people just starting out.