Hearthstone

big_aug said: I gave up on Magic because there are no low cost options beyond new player stuff. Click to expand...

That is ENTIRELY not true.....#1 If you play on Magic the Gathering Online Client, you HAVE TWO Affordable options.ONE IS CALLED PAUPER. Its a standard format that only Common cards can be used in.Decks range from $7 - 40$ that are all TOP TIER.. Like the 2nd best deck right now is like $8.... To enter a tornament it cost $6... cheap......#2 ALSO ON magic the gathering online client you have Domir Events, everyone uses the same domir event deck which is 15$, torny is $6 to enter.NOW For Real LIFE.. Which can also be same as Client, Draft and Sealed events are great. Go to local shop give em $15, you get 3 booster packs sit down with 8 other people and draft. I've been doing this its fun as hell and you can walk away with some nice pulls then re-sale your paper cards. YOU can also Resale digital cards on the client. Last night I played Theros Draft,i won one pack and i sold two rare and 1 foil, I made back $6, so the event really only costed me about $8 for like 4 hours of enjoyment.I've bought like two booster boxes in real life with a friend split it $50/50$, ive always been able to get my value out of the box.Right now I have like $150 worth of cards I'll be selling to the shop soonish.