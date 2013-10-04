Hearthstone

B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,183
Anyone got a spare beta key? Anyone playing? Been watching it a bit and it seems cool.
 
Y

yacoub35

Gawd
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
729
I'm opted in but have not yet gotten a beta key for it either.
 
Last edited:
Q

qbanb8582

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 15, 2006
Messages
2,063
They upgraded the hardware and sending out more invites. I got mine yesterday, I gotta say its pretty fun. I've never played a card game and like it so far. Only thing I don't like is having to play at my computer, its a perfect game to play on a tablet or phone IMO.
 
Y

yacoub35

Gawd
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
729
It's coming to iOS, already in closed beta there. Hopefully Android as well.
 
T

Tyrsis

Gawd
Joined
Apr 28, 2008
Messages
534
It's pretty fun, and has a high level of polish. Constructed kinda sucks because the card set is so small, and there's nothing real to work for.

Arena is where it's at. Here's to hoping they make it more of a Blizzard Card Game, instead of a WOW Card game. That would be the easiest way to create new sets.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,416
It's a fun game. I've only played the practice set runs so far though since being in the beta near the beginning.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
its a fun game but its no magic the gathering and im pretty much addicted to magic. i played hearthstone hard but went back to magic.
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,183
Syntaxx said:
its a fun game but its no magic the gathering and im pretty much addicted to magic. i played hearthstone hard but went back to magic.
Click to expand...

I gave up on Magic because there are no low cost options beyond new player stuff.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
Looking forward to a beta invite or the release of the game. I like card based games and this one dumps a lot of the slow gameplay from Magic.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
big_aug said:
I gave up on Magic because there are no low cost options beyond new player stuff.
Click to expand...

That is ENTIRELY not true.....

#1 If you play on Magic the Gathering Online Client, you HAVE TWO Affordable options.
ONE IS CALLED PAUPER. Its a standard format that only Common cards can be used in.
Decks range from $7 - 40$ that are all TOP TIER.. Like the 2nd best deck right now is like $8.... To enter a tornament it cost $6... cheap......

#2 ALSO ON magic the gathering online client you have Domir Events, everyone uses the same domir event deck which is 15$, torny is $6 to enter.

NOW For Real LIFE.. Which can also be same as Client, Draft and Sealed events are great. Go to local shop give em $15, you get 3 booster packs sit down with 8 other people and draft. I've been doing this its fun as hell and you can walk away with some nice pulls then re-sale your paper cards. YOU can also Resale digital cards on the client. Last night I played Theros Draft,i won one pack and i sold two rare and 1 foil, I made back $6, so the event really only costed me about $8 for like 4 hours of enjoyment.

I've bought like two booster boxes in real life with a friend split it $50/50$, ive always been able to get my value out of the box.

Right now I have like $150 worth of cards I'll be selling to the shop soonish.
 
S

singe_101

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 17, 2005
Messages
2,144
Is draft fun for new/newer players? Assemble a bad deck and get trounced, then adapt. :D Maybe I was lucky at 14 when my friend and I put together awful decks and eventually figured things out.

The pace and duration of Heathstone duels is fun and quick. I think I had an 8 minute one last night since they show the current time.

An Inner Fire, Sunwell Priest deck locked me up since he could just repeatedly heal himself or minions and drew enough cards to always have a full hand, but that's free to play.

Matchmaking is good, right? Loaded decks can face off, newbies can have their own matches (and not let down teammates).
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,312
Blizzard sent me a key the other week. I might give it a try. Never played a card game before though.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
well now that blizzard announced they are done doing hearthstone wipes, I recently came back to playing it this week slowly. I'm enjoying playing it again, taking a break from playing magic. I'm so busy lately preparing for the upcoming drag racing season that hearthstone is a nice little filler i can do. feel free for anyone to add me as a friends

xkeithx@bellsouth.net , I'm Syntaxx on there dont remember the code thingie though.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
Pretty silly they are doing a closed beta and not going to wipe everything before the game launches. People that spent money should get their money back (in the form of gold), other than that this is just going to create a pretty big divide on launch between people who have been farming for better cards and people just starting out.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,416
Beta accounts with Blizzard rarely rollover to full retail accounts. You'd use your same login but it'd be a different profile completely. Everyone will have to start from scratch at launch.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
CrimsonKnight13 said:
Beta accounts with Blizzard rarely rollover to full retail accounts. You'd use your same login but it'd be a different profile completely. Everyone will have to start from scratch at launch.
Click to expand...

Negative, Blizzard has specifically stated they are not going to wipe any exist accounts for Hearthstone.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
yup they already did a wipe they said they are done doing them. I got all my money i spent refunded back as gold now i have a ton of gold i can just keep re-entering the arena, which at the moment is all im doing.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
CrimsonKnight13 said:
WTF? That's definitely not the usual coming from them. :confused:
Click to expand...

They have been accepting real money for packs of and Arena entries. They did one wipe already because the game was horribly balanced. If they wiped again, they would piss off a lot of the people that have spent hundreds of dollars in the game already. The last thing they want to do is piss off people who have no problem spending $100+ on virtual cards.
 
S

Syntaxx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2006
Messages
1,373
ocellaris said:
They have been accepting real money for packs of and Arena entries. They did one wipe already because the game was horribly balanced. If they wiped again, they would piss off a lot of the people that have spent hundreds of dollars in the game already. The last thing they want to do is piss off people who have no problem spending $100+ on virtual cards.
Click to expand...

i spent like $50 on it but now im done, i got plenty of gold to just arena run for very very very long time and gain all my cards and gold n shiz that way. since its "free" figure id throw blizzard $50 beans just for making the game.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
Once the game launches (or I get a beta invite), my plan is to do Arena once a day for a while. I've watched enough Hearthstone on Twitch that I should be an expert :eek:
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
19,019
XvMMvX said:
How much does it cost to run the arena?
Click to expand...

$2 and you get a pack when you finish. If you get 9 wins, you often get enough gold to make another Arena run. If you are good, it is the cheapest way to get packs.
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,183
I actually had a key in my e-mail that I hadn't seen for about a week lol

Downloading now :)
 
E

Edgar

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2005
Messages
2,665
I've been watching other people play on twitch (Trump). Looks fun. If you are good at math. This game will be easy to catch on. Combos are insane.
 
S

Shantarr.Dalrae

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2010
Messages
1,074
I just got in!

Will be streaming later this evening, for any interested. Should be around 7-8pm EST, you can pre-favorite if you want to get an e-mail when I start.

I'll take requests on which heroes to play, if you want to see certain decks or whatnot. ;)
 
NoOther

NoOther

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
6,468
Been playing for awhile, co-worker also got in the beta a bit before me.

PM me for my info if you want to play or say hey in game.
 
E

Elios

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 12, 2004
Messages
7,249
ocellaris said:
Pretty silly they are doing a closed beta and not going to wipe everything before the game launches. People that spent money should get their money back (in the form of gold), other than that this is just going to create a pretty big divide on launch between people who have been farming for better cards and people just starting out.
Click to expand...

doesnt help for arena mode since it uses a draft
for open mode meh same as any real CCG
also if you have the money you can just buy more packs but rarer cards do not = auto win
most of the really good cards are commons and at best rare
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,183
Game is pretty good. You can get 2-3 games in pretty quickly. Seems that it will be easy to log in and just do the daily quests and have a good time doing it.
 
T

tehslippery

Gawd
Joined
Feb 17, 2012
Messages
833
sillies-20131027-7cf44.gif
 
Astral Abyss

Astral Abyss

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2004
Messages
2,891
I keep getting messages from my friend playing World of Warcraft and it's really difficult to respond without 3 or 4 clicks that take you out of the game and stick a couple huge interface windows in front of you if you miss their text because you're in the middle of a move. The history function is not easy to open or look at. They should have just put a chat window in the bottom left corner like the do all their other games. They can make it optional or something. If I had to guess I'd say its a result of them "dumbing it down" for compatibility with mobile devices.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top