Headset/mic suggestions

I will preface this by saying I have no experience in this arena...zip, zero, nada. I normally just yell across the room...
I need some suggestions for some decent headset/mic units to give to Santa Claus for my son and I. He like to play minecraft and our PCs are in different rooms, so he wants to ask Santa for head sets for us both. Suggestions without costing a fortune?
