Headset DAC or sound card for gaming?

Thinking I might need a DAC or sound card for use with a headset. Will use it for everything, but looking for something that works well with games that can simulate surround sound or aide in spatial awareness. I am not sure if a dedicated DAC or USB sound card can even help with that.



I recently purchased a Logitech G Pro X as well as a Hyper X Cloud 2 (will return one of them). I like the comfort on these headsets and prefer closed back. But neither of these are high quality headset/headphones. Both the Logitech and Cloud 2 come with their own USB sound cards, but I find them to be unsafisfactory. The Logitech has poor spatial awareness even with surround enabled, and I can't seem to find any settings in G HUB that can alter this. With the Cloud 2 I find the sound quality be lacking with its USB sound card/surround.



I have 14 year old Dolby branded USB sound card that came with a Plantronics Gamecom 777 headset, which I find to be superior in spatial awareness and has a "wider sound stage" than the Logitech provided sound card. The problem is at lower volume settings it has a crackling sound.



I tried stereo, but I can't stand it for gaming, especially online shooters.





And that is why I am looking for another USB sound card, or external DAC of some kind. Are there any external DACs, or USB sound cards, that offer good simulated surround? Something that can aide spatial awareness without sacrificing audio quality?



As for open back headphones, I realize those are superior for a "wider sound stage" but those leak so much sound you may as well forgo a headset in the first place.