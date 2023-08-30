Headphones issue when plugging into laptop?

Diablo2K
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2000
- Messages
- 6,760
I have a Lenovo Legion 5 17" Laptop, it is about 3 years old. Intel 10750h CPU and Nvidia RTX2060. I have KZ ZSN Pro headphones. I do not have the stock cable with the headphones, I changed it to a cable with mic.
The last week or so when I plug in the headphones I will only get some static in the headphones and the Laptop will still output the sound to the the laptop speakers. I unplug the headphones and plug them back in and it plays normally through the headphones.
I will start using my KZ-ZST headphones to see if I can replicate this problem but I fear the plug in the laptop might be going out??? What do you think?
