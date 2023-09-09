HDR local dimming issues with 7900xtx?

I just started playing Hogwarts, and it's really the first game I've sat down and played on my newish 7900xtx. First thing I noticed was that there was some kind of HDR dimming issue, where the whole screen would continuously get brighter/darker/brighter/darker. I've found a few reddit posts with people on the AMD 6xxx series of cards with exactly the same issue (I'll try and find the video of it).
I'm wondering if it's some compatibility issue with my display (Aorus FV43U) and Freesync Pro? I just purchased a certified DP 2.1 cable- still doing it. As it is now HDR is unusable. Pervious 2080Ti had no issues with HDR whatsoever.
