HDMI vs. VGA -Worth while upgrade?

Hello All,

I have mainly always looked to the computer hardware on my builds and have not really given my monitors any second glances. However, I am trying to look into this more as I am upgrading my system. Yes the monitor I am using now is using a VGA cord =).



Not to show my ignorance, but is switching to using a HDMI cable instead of using a VGA (or even DVI) cable beneficial? I am thinking specifically towards gaming.



Thank you and hopefully I put this question in the right spot.