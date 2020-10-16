HDMI vs. VGA -Worth while upgrade?

N

n0ob3r

n00b
Joined
Oct 9, 2020
Messages
12
Hello All,
I have mainly always looked to the computer hardware on my builds and have not really given my monitors any second glances. However, I am trying to look into this more as I am upgrading my system. Yes the monitor I am using now is using a VGA cord =).

Not to show my ignorance, but is switching to using a HDMI cable instead of using a VGA (or even DVI) cable beneficial? I am thinking specifically towards gaming.

Thank you and hopefully I put this question in the right spot.
 
J

jbltecnicspro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
5,980
Depends on what you're using. LCD? CRT? Yes, for the most part, digital is better than analog as a connector.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top