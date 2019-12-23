HDMI no longer working on GT 710... display still detected though?

    Have this older dual core (i3-3225 I think) PC that I use primarily use for home theater and streaming. It's got a 1GB GT 710 graphics card with DVI and HDMI. Signal to my TV (via HDMI) has always worked fine but more recently just kind of stopped. DVI still works so I tried adding the HDMI display as a second monitor; it gets detected but I never get any signal on the screen. Tried to roll back and upgrade drivers but there's clearly something wrong--as I've never had to do a lick of troubleshooting on it before.

    Swapped cables too but I think the port is dead. I assume you can still detect a connected display without actually getting video to said display?

    Thoughts? The card is several years old but hasn't really seen that much usage.
     
