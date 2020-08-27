HDMI 2.1 TV sets?

With the new consoles coming rather soon and video cards (like Nvidia's Ampere) potentially supporting it - anyone have a good resource for HDMI 2.1 TV's? Google tends to pull up old articles and most ratings sites barely mention anything about it. Even the manufacturer websites are overly secretive about missing features or neglect to mention that only 1 port (out of 3-4) meets the new standard. Ditto with the updated ARC spec.

AVR companies are loud and proud with their HDMI 2.1 support, but TV manufacturers...not so much.

Is there a good consumer resource page with this info anywhere?