HDMI 2.1 Splitters/Audio Extractors?

I'm going to say you're overvaluing the ATMOS/DTSX crap. It's hardly worth it if you ask me, esp if you're dealing with just a sound bar. If you had a true surround system with proper speaker positioning to really take advantage of that I'd say maybe, but there's no way a sound bar will make any meaningful difference b/w 5.1 and anything higher. Even 5.1 is a stretch, really.

The device you're looking for is an HDMI matrix, something like a 4x2, with outputs duplicated to both TV and the sound bar. But, trust me, it's not worth the complexity or the cost. I have a 4x4 4k matrix with cat6 extenders, media closet, receivers, in-wall speakers - it's all cool and all, but frustrating as all hell to setup, not to mention the cost.