HDMI 2.1 Splitters/Audio Extractors?

schlitzbull
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 464
I'm guessing none of these exist but I figured i'd ask. I recently got a LG CX and didnt think things through completely. My soundbar acts as my HDMI switch and is only HDMI 2.0.
Right now I have the 3080 & PS5 directly connected to the TV for the 4k/120, but then I lose the ATMOS/DTSX compatibility because i'm forced to use the TOSLINK to the soundbar. Not a huge deal since most games don't use either and I have a Shield for all my media consumption.
My next issue is the conduit in my wall sucks. I have room for one HDMI cable. I could always try to tidy the wires up on the wall, but hoping for a cleaner solution.
I was wondering if anyone knows any HDMI 2.1 switches with audio extractors or if anyone else have any better suggestions. Basically i'd like to have my PC, PS5, Shield all connect to one "box". That "box" would run HDMI ports for each source to the soundbar for audio and one HDMI port to the TV for video. End goal being at least the PS5 & 3080 have 4k/120/lossless with one HDMI going to the TV.
I found this which kind of looks like what I want but appears to have a redundant port for my usage. Besides it only having one input, it seems like it would work. I assume I would connect the PS to the "SOURCE", the "ARC/e/ARC TV" to the TV for video, and the "AUDIO ONLY" to the soundbar for sound?
Edit:
Also would any splitter like this have to be "compatible" with something like VRR or ATMOS/DTSX to pass it through? Or as long as its a HDMI 2.1 port, you're good to go?
Right now I have the 3080 & PS5 directly connected to the TV for the 4k/120, but then I lose the ATMOS/DTSX compatibility because i'm forced to use the TOSLINK to the soundbar. Not a huge deal since most games don't use either and I have a Shield for all my media consumption.
My next issue is the conduit in my wall sucks. I have room for one HDMI cable. I could always try to tidy the wires up on the wall, but hoping for a cleaner solution.
I was wondering if anyone knows any HDMI 2.1 switches with audio extractors or if anyone else have any better suggestions. Basically i'd like to have my PC, PS5, Shield all connect to one "box". That "box" would run HDMI ports for each source to the soundbar for audio and one HDMI port to the TV for video. End goal being at least the PS5 & 3080 have 4k/120/lossless with one HDMI going to the TV.
I found this which kind of looks like what I want but appears to have a redundant port for my usage. Besides it only having one input, it seems like it would work. I assume I would connect the PS to the "SOURCE", the "ARC/e/ARC TV" to the TV for video, and the "AUDIO ONLY" to the soundbar for sound?
Edit:
Also would any splitter like this have to be "compatible" with something like VRR or ATMOS/DTSX to pass it through? Or as long as its a HDMI 2.1 port, you're good to go?
Last edited: