HDMI 2.1 has major issues.

Apparently there is a bug in some of the Panasonic produced chipsets that are used in many 2.1 devices, where there is some kind of mismatch between some of the first components that output 2.1, like the 3000 series graphics cards and the new Xbox. Here’s a statement from the parent company of Denon/Marantz. And there are others.

Some new gaming source devices that support 4K/120Hz output may not work fully with Denon (or Marantz) 8K AVRs. You may discover this incompatibility issue due to a HDMI chipset mismatch between the devices. When the affected system is connected to the AVR via 8K HDMI input and set to output at 4K/120Hz, and the AVR’s 4K Signal Format option is set to “8K Enhanced,” you may not see the system’s source video on their display, and may not hear the system’s source audio processed through the AVR. This problem is only present when a display that supports 4K/120Hz is used.
We are currently investigating the issue further and will offer a permanent solution at a later date. Meanwhile, we would like to provide a couple workarounds to prevent the issue in its current state:
• You can connect the system to the display directly via HDMI and use the display’s ARC/eARC functionality to feed the native audio back to the AVR using the connected HDMI cable between the AVR and display. This will allow users to decode the native audio format sent from the source. With this method, the display’s CEC/ARC option must be enabled as well as the AVR’s HDMI Control and/or the AVR’s ARC option. In the AVR, this option is located within the GUI under “Video – HDMI Setup.”
• Another workaround is to leave or change the source’s video output to 4K/60Hz instead of 4K/120Hz until a permanent solution is available. This will ensure reliable communication between the source, the AVR and the display. The source’s default is set to output at 4K/60Hz, so if no change was initiated out of the box, then nothing further needs to be done.
We apologize for this inconvenience and we are currently working tirelessly to release a permanent solution so you can enjoy the 4K/120Hz experience using the latest sources with your AVR. We will have an update soon regarding the timeline of a permanent solution. We appreciate your patience.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnar...eportedly-hit-by-major-hdmi-bug/#561d7eb4597e

https://www.audioholics.com/news/bug-in-hdmi-2.1-chipsets

From Shacknews:
https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=40070377#item_40070377
 
So it's a bug in the panasonic firmware, the sky is not falling... Did you even read your own articles just read one and they said they connected it to monitors without issue? People with AVR's using the Panasonic chipset are screwed, with them not even knowing if there is a software fix for it. Why is this even here, even the except you provided shows this isnt a source problem i.e. videocard and should be in a different sub-forum.
 
Day 1 features tend not to work. Same dance happened back when HTPC + HDMI first started hitting the floor; lots of issues, lots of bugs, lots of things that couldn't be easily fixed in software. I had a box in 2007 with a 4870 in it I built to be an HTPC hooked up to an AVR and a 1080P screen, and it was buggy as fuck. Now that combo just works. Sad but true. It's why I don't believe in being an early adopter of some of this stuff - especially when the investment is relatively high like it is with a setup like that.
 
Wait is the scenario for the issue to occur:
When the affected system is connected to the AVR via 8K HDMI input and set to output at 4K/120Hz, and the AVR’s 4K Signal Format

Who would do that ? (have a 8K hdmi source to output to a 4K screen) ? That sound extremelly niche.
 
I remember having all sorts of issues back when HDMI was brand new. So much so that I ended up buying and re-selling 3 different AVRs in the course of 5 years. Luckily I didn't lose too much money on those re-sales.
Firmware updates are way easier these days (if that's enough to fix something like this), but I'm still glad I've waited to jump on the HDMI 2.1 train. I'm still targeting next spring after CES. The kinks should be worked out by then thanks to the new consoles and both NVIDIA and AMD having devices in the marketplace.
 
LukeTbk said:
Wait is the scenario for the issue to occur:
When the affected system is connected to the AVR via 8K HDMI input and set to output at 4K/120Hz, and the AVR’s 4K Signal Format

Who would do that ? (have a 8K hdmi source to output to a 4K screen) ? That sound extremelly niche.
Same input, if I remember right - either 4k120 or 8k60, same port. So you're using the high-end port, and using the lower-res/higher-refresh option on that port, and things go sideways (since nothing does 8k really yet).
 
Domingo said:
I remember having all sorts of issues back when HDMI was brand new. So much so that I ended up buying and re-selling 3 different AVRs in the course of 5 years. Luckily I didn't lose too much money on those re-sales.
Firmware updates are way easier these days (if that's enough to fix something like this), but I'm still glad I've waited to jump on the HDMI 2.1 train. I'm still targeting next spring after CES. The kinks should be worked out by then thanks to the new consoles and both NVIDIA and AMD having devices in the marketplace.
I've still got one of mine sitting here from my dance doing that. Used it in various other things over the years, but it was still a pain in the ass.
 
