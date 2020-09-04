The HDMI 2.1 Specification includes a new cable - the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. It’s the only cable that complies with stringent specifications designed to ensure support for all HDMI 2.1 features including uncompressed 8k@60 and 4K@120. The cable’s increased bandwidth capability supports up to 48Gbps. Click to expand...

I don't think there are any officially certified hdmi 2.1 cables yet. (there are some Chinese ones that say they are, but with not certified logo on their packaging.)(it is a new cable. Your old cable isn't going to "maybe work" - it won't, unless it was built to the new spec.)So, we all need new cables and we get to play the game of will-this-really-work-because-it-isn't-certified. But the old cables won't work - so you have to play for the chance to win.I got the Belkin ones already, but i'm going to also pick up some other random ones. I'll be grumpy when I get my 3090s and 4k/120 doesn't work. (or 4k HRD with full chroma. Honestly that is the biggest win for me. I hate switching video settings between 8/rgb/full and 10/422/limited if i'm using HRD or not. huzzah! full chroma on HRD now!)(i'm using a LG 77" C9 directly connected to my PC and using eARC to send audio to the AVR.)So, what are you guys using to connect your new Nvidia cards to your 4k TV with HDMI 2.1 ?