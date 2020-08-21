Hdd's increased read heads.

What if they added more read heads. Either moving ones or hard arching read platters that read from the outside and are pieces of metal.1. Add read/write platters between the other platters. Could this be done in a light weight manner. maybe static ones? If you can do that you could do platters with mixed read/write heads and the rest of it are actual storage areas. Then you could add a read/write head to each tract and then the rest is data. These could read/write the tract/sector of the stuff above/below it. Then you could have physically static platters between rotating platters each reading and writing each others. FYI, I'm assuming a design where current platters rotate, but there are static platters between. Unless counter rotating platters are easy. I would assume static is less heat and counter rotating would be better speeds. Maybe both could be applied via control software. (This could also control inner to outer access speeds via number of read/write - data points on the platter.)2. The other is instead or with a moving head add a giant arcing read/write platter from the outside sitting inside the other arm. It could have an array of read heads and be firmly attached to the inside in a better way and read and entire arch with much bigger cache and volume of read/write information. It could even be geometrically designed to equalized the read/write from the inside to the outside of the drive. (maybe with a larger flat inner write/read area.) This like the first idea could also have writable spots on it, but instead of being a full circle is a static part of a one from the outside in. Then both the moving and static platters could have read/write nodes on the tracts/sectors or similar. Although probably in a different configuration.3. Add more moving read heads on all 4 sides. This is mentioned in a comment in the article.4. Even sillier or interesting could be going from magnetic to light base read/writes. This could also be done in combination. Or is that slower/heavier/expensive?How close could HDD's get to SSD speed? Could it maintain cost/size? Could it increase things like SRM or other tech to reasonable use?