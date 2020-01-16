HDD with Reallocated Sector Count problem

Discussion in 'SSDs & Data Storage' started by carlmart, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM.

  1. Jan 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM #1
    carlmart

    carlmart Gawd

    Messages:
    602
    Joined:
    Sep 17, 2006
    Yesterday I could pick a reallocated sector count problem on one of my HDDs, and fortunately copy all its content to another HDD.

    The unit was a Seagate SkyHawk, model ST4000VX07, and unfortunately it was replaced by a similar unit.

    This was my most intensely used HDD, as it is where I store all the videos I download daily, move around, edit and else.

    It's also filled up to 78% of its capacity, which of course was transferred to the new HDD.

    I think I must rethink the way I manage files within that HDD, and quite likely split them in smaller HDDs or at least manage things different.

    It's not all the files I mess with daily, so maybe I should separate those that I do, and disconnect or power down those that I do not. How to do that I would thank suggestions for.

    One thing I wonder is if there's anything I can do to still use that HDD that was replaced. Can or should I reformat it in some way that blocks what's bad and uses what is fine? Or the HDD is doomed and should be dismissed?


     
    carlmart, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM
    carlmart, Jan 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM
    #1