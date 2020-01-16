HDD with Reallocated Sector Count problem

Yesterday I could pick a reallocated sector count problem on one of my HDDs, and fortunately copy all its content to another HDD. The unit was a Seagate SkyHawk, model ST4000VX07, and unfortunately it was replaced by a similar unit. This was my most intensely used HDD, as it is where I store all the videos I download daily, move around, edit and else. It's also filled up to 78% of its capacity, which of course was transferred to the new HDD. I think I must rethink the way I manage files within that HDD, and quite likely split them in smaller HDDs or at least manage things different. It's not all the files I mess with daily, so maybe I should separate those that I do, and disconnect or power down those that I do not. How to do that I would thank suggestions for. One thing I wonder is if there's anything I can do to still use that HDD that was replaced. Can or should I reformat it in some way that blocks what's bad and uses what is fine? Or the HDD is doomed and should be dismissed?