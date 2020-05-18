HDD with best reads?

D

Dracarys

n00b
Joined
Dec 16, 2014
Messages
57
Hello,

I currently have the Toshiba x300 8tb but I'm upgrading to 10t. I can't find the actual specs on these drives except for their transfer rates. There are also so many damn versions of the Exos Drives on Seagates website versus what amazon or newegg tells you. I need a drive for music, wiith best reads and random reads because I'll be streaming files constantly. The Seagate is $30 cheaper than the Toshiba:

https://www.newegg.ca/toshiba-x300-...0 10tb&cm_re=x300_10tb-_-22-149-728-_-Product

vs

https://www.newegg.ca/seagate-enter...16-10tb/p/N82E16822178941?Item=9SIAH2M7EW0460

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top