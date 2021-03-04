I used to mine Burstcoin for hdd mining but only got in when it was nearly mined out. I've not looked back into it recently but I assume its nearly useless to mine.



I tried storj and ran some numbers, it doesn't look profitable.



BitcoinHD? I looked into it just enough to see you could cross mine burst with the plots and figured it probably wasn't worth mining.



I've stumbled upon chia and it seems like it might be worth a gamble on plotting a few TB to see if it ever goes anywhere. It isn't live yet though so no way to figure out profitability. The HUGE premine is a big turn off too...



Filecoin looked like it could be fun to get into even with the very high hardware requirements but having to pledge filecoin on top of an expensive machine is just too much risk with no decent calculator out there to see if it will even be profitable.



Any other HDD mining coins worth a look? Or is HDD mining just not worth it?