HDD Bad Block.....I tried something

Hi, My HP Laptop HDD throw two HHD Bad Block errors recently.



It only did this when I tried to copy a file over to an external HDD.

-What happens is it copy it somewhere halfway, then explorer hangs, get error bad block for main drive.

-If try to copy the file over to itself, same thing happens(Two files).

-I can rename it.....It does not change position on disk.

-I can delete it.

-The file SIZE is what it was suppose to be.



So it happened again with another file. So after some thinking, I decided instead of running checkdisk & delete it, I am going to rename the file to="Bad Block-Do not Delete this file". My theory is it will keep the bad block occupied so its not used.

-So far a month and I did not see another bad block again.

-I can repeat this for another 5 files if they show up to fill bad block if necessary on disk, then give up on this.



Not sure how this may end, anybody did something similar-?.