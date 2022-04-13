HDD Bad Block.....I tried something

Moto Guzzi
[H]ard|Gawd
- Aug 9, 2002
- 1,123
Hi, My HP Laptop HDD throw two HHD Bad Block errors recently.
It only did this when I tried to copy a file over to an external HDD.
-What happens is it copy it somewhere halfway, then explorer hangs, get error bad block for main drive.
-If try to copy the file over to itself, same thing happens(Two files).
-I can rename it.....It does not change position on disk.
-I can delete it.
-The file SIZE is what it was suppose to be.
So it happened again with another file. So after some thinking, I decided instead of running checkdisk & delete it, I am going to rename the file to="Bad Block-Do not Delete this file". My theory is it will keep the bad block occupied so its not used.
-So far a month and I did not see another bad block again.
-I can repeat this for another 5 files if they show up to fill bad block if necessary on disk, then give up on this.
Not sure how this may end, anybody did something similar-?.
