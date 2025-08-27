  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
HBM Innovation Outpaces Standards Development

HBM5

“HBM memory bandwidth and IO counts are doubling with each new generation, Malik said, with packages growing denser and more complex. Reaching consensus in the industry is challenging, as advances like HBM4 and HBM5 increase IO counts from 2,000 to 4,000, necessitating innovative packaging to accommodate these high-bandwidth connections within limited space.

Malik said Nvidia has not only reduced its product development cycle, allowing it to release a new GPU every year, but it also expects to double memory bandwidth and capacity. JEDEC standards, however, take time. That means Nvidia is opting for a custom solution, he said.

Growing model sizes demand massive capacity​

He said HBM5 will face challenges in standardization and adoption due to architectural complexities, including the placement of the memory and controller. As workloads demand more HBM stacks per compute die, balancing high memory bandwidth with increased capacity becomes crucial for customers designing next-generation AI and compute hardware solutions.

Malik said AI has “blown up” the parameters for capacity. “The top AI models have grown rapidly, and the number of parameters has increased from a couple of million to a couple of billions. We are anticipating a trillion parameters from a single model, where those parameters need to reside in memory.”

He said Marvell’s custom HBM architecture enables a 33% greater memory capacity, as well as up to 25% more area for compute, and a 70% reduction in memory interface power – a metric that’s becoming especially important for modern data centers running AI workloads. The optimized interfaces reduce the required silicon real estate in each die, allowing HBM support logic to be integrated onto the base die.”

Source: https://www.eetimes.com/hbm-innovation-outpaces-standards-development/
 

Marvell Shows Dense SRAM Custom HBM​

1756309218796.png

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/marvel...m-and-cxl-with-arm-compute-at-hot-chips-2025/
 
