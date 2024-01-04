HBA card recommendations

I have an on going issue and not gettig anywhere with fixing it so I figure lets try something different.



I currently have an HP H220 8-i card that was working flawlessly in Server 2019 for a while. It started giving me issues with random hard drives dropping from my system.

This H220 drives an HP AEC-83605 which is a 36i card.



Since I had an issue, decided to go server 2022 and I ended up with the same issues i had in Server 2019... random drives dropping. Now I can tell you that drivers made differences of getting drives seen, etc..



so I am thinking it is time for a newer card where I can easily find drivers for Server 2022, thus...



looking for recommendations on an 8i card that works with server 2022, drivers easy to obtain, and could resolve my issue.



appreciate it.

Jeff