I tried to plug my tv into my pc using hdmi connection but the hdmi on my AB350 Pro4 does not work. So i bought a usb hub with a hdmi connection on it but it uses usb c to connect to pc which is when i found out the usb c connection on MB also does not work. Is there something in the bois i need to enable to get these two things to work? All the other connections on MB work just not these two.