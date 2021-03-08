Having issues installing more than four GPU's

I just built my rig. I am new to all of this. This is my parts list: ASUS Prime Z390-P LGA 1151, Intel Core i5-8400, 2xCrucial RAM 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz CL19, 1xSabrent 256GB ROCKET NVMe PCIe M.2 2280, 1xEVGA Supernova 1600 G+, 80+ Gold 1600W PSU and Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU cooler.



Everything was put together and booted up on the first try. My CPU has a IGPU, the UHD 630, and that's what I am using to get my display from. I then started to add the GPU's one by one. (each time I added a GPU I turned off the system first) Yes they are on risers. Doing it one by one I was able to get 4xGPU's on risers to work without any trouble, the whole time my display coming from the CPU IGPU. When I go to add the fifth GPU, the screen goes all fuzzy gray except for a couple of slits of proper display where I can see that it has booted up in the bios. If I try to connect my display to one of the GPU's that was connected prior to the fifth one being added I do not get any video. Since the screen goes fuzzy gray when it's connected to the IGPU, I cannot tell why it has loaded into the bios.



Any and all help would be greatly appreciated. This is my first time so I did not change any of the bios settings before installing anything and I didn't do anything to Windows either except for the basic things like not needing a password and not going to sleep etc. All of my GPU's are Nvidia and range from a 1070 TI, 20's series and 30's series.

Thanks for all the help in advance!