Having a memory/motherboard issue, any advice?

Hey everyone.New (to me) rig I'm working with here...It's got a gigabyte B360 HD3 for the motherboard, and it's running 32gb of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro (CMW16GX4M2C3000C15)More info on the mb:So, it's 2x 16gb kits, to make a total of 32 gb.The problem is that when all memory modules are inserted, it won't POST. It just goes into a boot cycle and never hits post, and reboots continuously.I remove 2 modules, so now I'm just running 16GB in slots 1 and 2. Problem occurs when slots 3 and 4 are populated with the remaining ram modules.I reset cmos, and upgraded to the latest stable version of BIOS. Any additional input?Is there some setting in the bios I should be looking for? The system is not overclocked at all.The modules all seem good, as it doesn't matter which modules are inserted into slots 1 and 2, it works.