Temps are pretty poor in my Phanteks Evolv ITX so I ordered a Meshify C which is sitting on the table beside me. This got me thinking about my PSU, a Corsair RM650 which I bought in December 2013. While its resale value is still pretty high I'm wondering if it is worth upgrading to a Corsair RM650x v2 or similar. I just checked and it seems to only have a 5-year warranty. Is it worth upgrading? Has PSU technology changed since 2013?