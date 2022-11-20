Has HDR been standardized already? Is there "HDR Reference Image" ?

I have been out of display calibraiton world ever since HDR came out. Has HDR been standardized in any way? Is there actually a reference HDR image that consumer displays are capable of producing after calibration? I remember arguements that consumer HDR displays are not capable of tone mapping used by studio/reference HDR displays. Is that still the case? There are also sub-types of HDR and color gamut differences... What is the actual reference HDR standard?