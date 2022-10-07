Has anyone ever dealt with this site?

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,371
My nephew told about this site called Itch.io, and that they have a bunch of free games that look interesting.
I don't want to make an account and it be a scam or some other shit.
Any feedback is welcome.
He told about these 2 that have a lot of Resident Evil aspects that I was interested in.
https://indiegames-studio.itch.io/ebola-2
https://indiegames-studio.itch.io/ebola-3
