Harvester vm-import-tool help

Code: apiVersion: migration.harvesterhci.io/v1beta1 kind: vmwaresource metadata: name: <esxihostname> namespace: default spec: endpoint: "https://<IP or hostname>/sdk" dc: "ha-datacenter" credentials: name: vsphere-credentials namespace: default

Code: apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: vsphere-credentials namespace: default stringData: "username": "<admin user such as root>" "password": "<pw>"