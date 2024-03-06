Harvester vm-import-tool help

Wingman_ice
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2018
- Messages
- 44
I can't for the life of me parse what to do to make this work. I'm been an esxi admin for many years so that is very familiar to me, but I have not ever used Harvester or OpenShift style hypervisors (I have dabbled with ProxMox). Anyway, I'm trying to determine if I want to migrate to Harvester or not in my homelab. All my Linux instances are OpenSUSE so I figured I'd look at this product. I want to try and migrate a few low key VM's I have running in esxi to Harvester but the documentation on using the vm-import-tool really just says to install the plug-in which creates 2 CRD files but doesn't tell you where they were created, the names, or what to do with them. Been exhausting my Google-fu trying to figure it out. Any hints to point me in the right direction are appreciated.
I've built VM's on it without issue, just need to nail down migration.
