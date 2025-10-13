  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Harvard investigating breach

"While Clop would not share details about the attack, they confirmed to BleepingComputer that they were behind the emails and that a new Oracle flaw was exploited in the data theft attacks.

"Soon all will become obvious that Oracle bugged up their core product and once again, the task is on clop to save the day," the extortion gang told BleepingComputer.

Soon after, Oracle confirmed a new zero-day, tracked as CVE-2025-61882, was found in the software and issued an emergency update.

The Clop extortion gang has a long history of exploiting zero-day flaws in massive data theft attacks, including:

Harvard is the first organization linked to the Oracle E-Business Suite zero-day attacks, but we will likely see more listed over the coming days and weeks."

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ing-breach-linked-to-oracle-zero-day-exploit/
 
I swear to to christ if I get a letter from them saying my data may have been stolen when the only data they got from me is when I wasted my money applied to a grad school program over 25 years ago, I seriously will sue them for keeping my data for no good reason all that time
 
