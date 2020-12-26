Hardware upgrade advice and suggestions, please

Hello everyone! Looking to do some hopefully minor upgrades to my computer so I can provide better overall stream quality and performance when I'm playing newer games. Right now, I consider it below average but its working. Years ago I used this forum to get me to where I am today and so I'm excited and hopeful to see what ideas and suggestions this community can bring forward to help me move forward.
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
Gaming and streaming.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$1,500 comfortably but this can be flexible.
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
USA, near Fort Wayne.
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
Want to upgrade CPU and optionally RAM. Also upgrade GPU from a GTX 970 to a GTX 3070.
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
Case, motherboard, and PSU I believe I can get away with reusing. Maybe just Case and MB.
6) Will you be overclocking?
No plans.
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3x 27" ACER 1920x1080.
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Ideally as soon as possible.
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video? etc.
Nothing special that comes to mind.
10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?
Yes. Windows 10 Home, x64
Current computer hardware:
Monitor: 3x Acer - S271HL 27" LED FHD Monitor
HDD:
Crucial M4 128GB
Samsung 840 Evo 1TB
Samsung Spinpoint F3 1TB
WD WD6400AACS-00G8B1 640GB
RAM: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233833?Item=N82E16820233833
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Intel XMP 2.0 Memory Kit Model CMK16GX4M2A2400C14R
CPU: https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i5-6th-gen-core-i5-6500/p/N82E16819117563?Item=N82E16819117563
Intel Core i5-6500 Skylake Quad-Core 3.2 GHz LGA 1151 65W BX80662I56500 Desktop Processor Intel HD Graphics 530
MB: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813128869?Item=N82E16813128869
GIGABYTE GA-H170-D3HP LGA 1151 Intel H170 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.1 USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard
GPU: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...ng-4gd/p/N82E16814125684?Item=N82E16814125684
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 970 4GB G1 GAMING OC EDITION, GV-N970G1 GAMING-4GD
PSU: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817371021
Antec TP-650W
Case: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811352020?Item=N82E16811352020
Fractal Design Define R4 Black Silent ATX Midtower Computer Case
Benchmark from Userbenchmark.com
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/37509136
Look forward to any suggestions thoughts ideas that you may have to bring forward. I'm pretty flexible in the overall end goal and am not stuck on anything specific. Ideally I'd like to not have to change the motherboard or the chipset BUT its not out of the realm of possibilities. Especially if over the course of discussion its determined that the board is trash for todays standards and could potentially look into other options.
As in the past, the help will be greatly appreciated and look forward to talking with you!
1) What will you be doing with this PC? Gaming? Photoshop? Web browsing? etc
Gaming and streaming.
2) What's your budget? Are tax and shipping included?
$1,500 comfortably but this can be flexible.
3) Which country do you live in? If the U.S, please tell us the state and city if possible.
USA, near Fort Wayne.
4) What exact parts do you need for that budget? CPU, RAM, case, etc. The word "Everything" is not a valid answer. Please list out all the parts you'll need.
Want to upgrade CPU and optionally RAM. Also upgrade GPU from a GTX 970 to a GTX 3070.
5) If reusing any parts, what parts will you be reusing? Please be especially specific about the power supply. List make and model.
Case, motherboard, and PSU I believe I can get away with reusing. Maybe just Case and MB.
6) Will you be overclocking?
No plans.
7) What is the max resolution of your monitor? What size is it?
3x 27" ACER 1920x1080.
8) When do you plan on building/buying the PC?
Ideally as soon as possible.
9) What features do you need in a motherboard? RAID? Firewire? Crossfire or SLI support? USB 3.0? SATA 6Gb/s? eSATA? Onboard video? etc.
Nothing special that comes to mind.
10) Do you already have a legit and reusable/transferable OS key/license? If yes, what OS? Is it 32bit or 64bit?
Yes. Windows 10 Home, x64
Current computer hardware:
Monitor: 3x Acer - S271HL 27" LED FHD Monitor
HDD:
Crucial M4 128GB
Samsung 840 Evo 1TB
Samsung Spinpoint F3 1TB
WD WD6400AACS-00G8B1 640GB
RAM: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233833?Item=N82E16820233833
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Intel XMP 2.0 Memory Kit Model CMK16GX4M2A2400C14R
CPU: https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i5-6th-gen-core-i5-6500/p/N82E16819117563?Item=N82E16819117563
Intel Core i5-6500 Skylake Quad-Core 3.2 GHz LGA 1151 65W BX80662I56500 Desktop Processor Intel HD Graphics 530
MB: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813128869?Item=N82E16813128869
GIGABYTE GA-H170-D3HP LGA 1151 Intel H170 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.1 USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard
GPU: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...ng-4gd/p/N82E16814125684?Item=N82E16814125684
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 970 4GB G1 GAMING OC EDITION, GV-N970G1 GAMING-4GD
PSU: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817371021
Antec TP-650W
Case: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811352020?Item=N82E16811352020
Fractal Design Define R4 Black Silent ATX Midtower Computer Case
Benchmark from Userbenchmark.com
https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/37509136
Look forward to any suggestions thoughts ideas that you may have to bring forward. I'm pretty flexible in the overall end goal and am not stuck on anything specific. Ideally I'd like to not have to change the motherboard or the chipset BUT its not out of the realm of possibilities. Especially if over the course of discussion its determined that the board is trash for todays standards and could potentially look into other options.
As in the past, the help will be greatly appreciated and look forward to talking with you!