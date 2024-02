Not great to be honest. The 5600XT isn't a great option for the Quest 2. It's not powerful enough, especially for sim racing. Also, the 5600XT has poor encoders which will further reduce the performance on the Quest 2.



In your situation I would look for a second hand wired PC headset. You will probably have to go second have, the Rift S or maybe a Valve Index if you can find one at a good price. The Reverb G2 would have been a good option as well but not sure how long a G2 will work for now that Microsoft are withdrawing support for WMR.



Actually there is one more option. The Pico 3 Neo Link. Not sure if you can still get them new. But this would probably be your best option of those all those mentioned.