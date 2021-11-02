Hardware Requirements for TrueNAS server/cloud

Neapolitan6th
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2016
- Messages
- 1,164
Hello all,
I have recently decided to build a TrueNAS server (for home use) and have been currently working on making the most of its capabilities such as:
-Storing media
-Creating a NAS game library drive(iscsi)
-PLEX Server
-Cloud Server (outside my local network)
My current hardware I have access to includes:
Case: U-NAS NSC-800 8-Bay ITX (I am rather attached to this case and staying ITX)
Motherboard: Asrock X99 ITX
CPU: 6950X (10 core, 20 thread) undervolted
RAM: 32gb (2x16gb) DDR4 2133mhz (OC@3200)
HBA: (Not yet arrived, running off sata currently) Dell H200 6Gbps SAS HBA LSI 9210-8i (=9211-8i) P20 IT Mode ZFS FreeNAS unRAID
HDDs:
-2 8TB Seagate archive drives (striped seperately currently)
-1 3TB HDD
-1 2TB HDD
-1 1TB HDD
-1 480GB Crucial BX SSD (OS drive)
-more as needed (mirrored 16TB HDDs in the future)
So with those specs out of the way I would like to optimize my system as much as needed.
I have read that trueNAS can utilize a LOT of RAM if you do things like dededuplicate and run a cloud server and such. Guidance for 20gb of ram per 1TB of (dededuplicated?) storage was reccomended.
With an ITX system this makes things rather diffiicult. I would like not to replace the 6950X if possible, but it seems Xeons have access to more memory options such as RDIMMs and LRDIMMs and official ECC support. I have found succesful stories of xeons running with 256GB of RDIMM DDR4 on my motherboard. (128x2)
To me this all seems rather extreme, but I am up for the challenge if it would help the performance of my home network (even if just for the cool factor).
For those with some experience with TrueNAS type solutions what hardware changes if any would you reccomend?
I have recently decided to build a TrueNAS server (for home use) and have been currently working on making the most of its capabilities such as:
-Storing media
-Creating a NAS game library drive(iscsi)
-PLEX Server
-Cloud Server (outside my local network)
My current hardware I have access to includes:
Case: U-NAS NSC-800 8-Bay ITX (I am rather attached to this case and staying ITX)
Motherboard: Asrock X99 ITX
CPU: 6950X (10 core, 20 thread) undervolted
RAM: 32gb (2x16gb) DDR4 2133mhz (OC@3200)
HBA: (Not yet arrived, running off sata currently) Dell H200 6Gbps SAS HBA LSI 9210-8i (=9211-8i) P20 IT Mode ZFS FreeNAS unRAID
HDDs:
-2 8TB Seagate archive drives (striped seperately currently)
-1 3TB HDD
-1 2TB HDD
-1 1TB HDD
-1 480GB Crucial BX SSD (OS drive)
-more as needed (mirrored 16TB HDDs in the future)
So with those specs out of the way I would like to optimize my system as much as needed.
I have read that trueNAS can utilize a LOT of RAM if you do things like dededuplicate and run a cloud server and such. Guidance for 20gb of ram per 1TB of (dededuplicated?) storage was reccomended.
With an ITX system this makes things rather diffiicult. I would like not to replace the 6950X if possible, but it seems Xeons have access to more memory options such as RDIMMs and LRDIMMs and official ECC support. I have found succesful stories of xeons running with 256GB of RDIMM DDR4 on my motherboard. (128x2)
To me this all seems rather extreme, but I am up for the challenge if it would help the performance of my home network (even if just for the cool factor).
For those with some experience with TrueNAS type solutions what hardware changes if any would you reccomend?