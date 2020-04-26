Hardware issue - second opinions please

While gaming, the screen will turn black (but will not go on standby) and the PC will completely lock up, requiring a hard reset. After symptom 1 occurs, the PC will quite often do exactly the same thing again on the Windows login screen, or immediately after logging in. A second reset usually gets me back up and running. Occasionally, the game I've been playing (Dark Souls 3) will stop responding during map transitions and must be killed in Task Manager. After a couple of hours of general use (email, web browsing, listening to music, media playing, etc), random processes will start crashing all at once, quite often including dwm.exe (Desktop Window Manager). The system will then remain unstable until it is rebooted, at which point it resumes normal operation for another couple of hours.

Clean Windows 10 installation on a spare SSD, with nothing else but drivers and Steam installed. Symptoms 1 and 2 still occurred. Couldn't really test symptom 4 since no other applications were installed. Various memory tests found no errors, although I've yet to do a full 8-pass Memtest86+ run. Reseated all the hardware components. Made no difference. Various stress tests to see what triggers symptom 1: OCCT with large and small data sets. No issues found. OCCT's Power test with AMD GPU. Triggered symptom 1 relatively quickly. OCCT's Power test with Intel integrated graphics. Triggered symptom 1 eventually, but took a lot longer. Furmark with various power limits set in the AMD driver. At +50% power limit it triggers symptom 1 within a few minutes. At default or negative power limits it still triggers symptom 1 but takes longer.

Spec in sig. No OC on anything.Symptoms:Things I've tried:My initial feeling is that it could be my 13 year old Corsair HX620 PSU finally starting to fail, particularly since symptom 1 seems to be directly affected by the power limit set on the GPU, and I haven't seen any artefacting or BSODs that might suggest GPU or RAM issues.However, symptom 4 doesn't seem like something that would be power-related (why would random processes suddenly start crashing after extended use while the OS remains responsive?), so I wonder if these problems could also be motherboard-related, or something else entirely.Unfortunately, I don't have any spare parts available to swap out, so I'd have to start buying new ones to try.Any advice before I start wasting money would be much appreciated!