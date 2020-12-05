Hardware cloning system SSD good idea?

Hi. For years I've been hardware cloning my systems C: once I get everything working so I can easily swap drives in case of a problem and I'm right back working again. I read about possible issues hardware cloning SSDs and thought I'd start a thread specifically about this.I got some new SSDs (same brand and model as what I already have Samsung EVO) and am getting ready to do some changes to a workstation so I wanted to find out what was best approach hardware clone or get a software clone? I do not want to slow down my system since it's used for video editing.A very helpful user shared this on another thread: