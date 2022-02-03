HardOCP Link At Top

stinger608

stinger608

Sep 13, 2009
Since the original [H]ardOCP site shut down, and now FrgMstr has began to bring it back (sort of), many people have changed their [H]ard link to jump into the forums vs the original [H]ardOCP main site.

Heck, many members may not even know that the blog site exists under the original [H]ardOCP link.

With that said, maybe consider putting a link for the blog site in the top header for [H]ardOCP Kyle?

I know there is a link to jump to the forums from the blog site.

Just thought this would be a nice little addition to the forums.
 
