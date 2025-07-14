Hardforum down?

topcat989
Extremely [H]
2FA
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2001
- Messages
- 36,454
Been having trouble connecting, even "Down For Everyone or just Me?" showed [H] down earlier......
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Yeah, I haven't been able to connect from my cell (t-mobile), but on wifi (cox) it's fine. I sent kyle an email earlier. Cleared cookies, rebooted phone.Been having trouble connecting, even "Down For Everyone or just Me?" showed [H] down earlier......
No, looks like those all fail (except cloudflarestatus)We are using Cloudflare as a firewall and CDN, but with your screenshot it seems your ISP isn't able to reach Cloudflare servers and just times out.
I can say the issue is between your ISP and Cloudflare.
Cloudflare hasn't indicated any issues on their side: https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/
Can you visit other websites that are also using Cloudflare?
Like: