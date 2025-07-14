  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Hardforum down?

Been having trouble connecting, even "Down For Everyone or just Me?" showed [H] down earlier......
 
Yeah, I haven't been able to connect from my cell (t-mobile), but on wifi (cox) it's fine. I sent kyle an email earlier. Cleared cookies, rebooted phone.

Edit: hold a sec, will check if it's still down.
 
Yeah, hangs for about 30 seconds, then:
Screenshot_20250714-150827.png
 
Please try to visit HF in private or incognito mode, so we can see the exact error.
 
Under details it simply says "check internet connection," but I know it's good -- other sites work fine. Screenshot shows all black for some reason, maybe because incognito? 🤷‍♂️

IMG20250714152031.jpg
 
nvm, looks like that tool runs tracerout via a remote server
 
No, looks like those all fail (except cloudflarestatus)
 
Yeah, I even tried setting cloudflare as the private dns server on my phone -- works on wifi, can't connect to dns on mobile. Somebody screwed up dns on the east coast, I guess, at least for cloudflare, on some trunks.
 
Yeah I'm having intermittent timeout issues on other websites as well, so looks like issue's on my end, not [H]'s
 
This is what I'm dealing with right now. This is after switching WiFi spots (admittedly they are right next to each other, so it might be same service provider for both...)

and same (slow) speeds bypassing the VPN

internet.png
 
I spent 2-3 hrs with a t-mobile chatbot exhausting every 1% possibility that it could be something on my phone. Then I said, "look, I was already pretty sure, now I'm almost certain it's not my phone. Please just tell a network engineer the stuff I said from the beginning, I'm sure it'll be fixed within hours." (Paraphrasing)

The response was "[Boilerplate we have to do this response], but thank you for being so thorough, we agree with you, and will escalate this to a network engineer, including all the info you have provided so far." (Paraphrasing again)

Thank the Lord! So hopefully it'll be fixed tomorrow, for both of us.
 
Here's the whole train wreck, for anyone who wants to torture themselves. Think I put them in order...
Screenshot_20250714-212831.pngScreenshot_20250714-212923.pngScreenshot_20250714-213219.pngScreenshot_20250714-213311.png_20250714_213825.JPGScreenshot_20250714-213440.png
 
Seems to be working now for me, and much faster too. Must've had a node die or something.
 
